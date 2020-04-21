Former Northwest Local Superintendent Mike Shreffler will be sworn in as a Perry Township trustee.

PERRY TWP. Mike Shreffler will be sworn in as Perry Township’s newest trustee tonight.

Shreffler, 52, was among 13 applicants seeking to fill the vacant seat of Craig Chessler, who resigned last month. Chessler was elected in November to serve as the township’s fiscal officer and took office April 1.

What made the former superintendent of Northwest Local Schools decide to apply and what are his expectations? Here’s what he had to say.

Q. What made you want to be a township trustee?

A. Mostly, I want to be a servant leader for the community I love so much. I have been very active in the township over the years. I also feel I have a lot to contribute to the governmental process. I think I compliment the other trustees very nicely. I want to make a difference in my community in a new and different way.

Q. What is your goal as a trustee?

A. My main goal is to keep the township moving in a positive direction as we overcome current obstacles and move toward a prosperous future. I want the township to remain fiscally strong and vibrant. Sometimes we have to spend money to accomplish this goal. Fiscal responsibility takes a lot of listening, research and planning. I also want to be a listener for our residents and their representative to the board and administration and share resources and ideas with other local leaders. I want to help Perry Township remain a great place to live, work, play and go to school.

Q. What is the biggest challenge facing the township?

A. Moving the township forward in a time of severe governmental cuts. As we deal with the current state of the economy we will have to be creative in using the funds we have and seeking funds from other sources. We have to be out-of-the-box thinkers.

Q. What would you tell someone considering moving to Perry Township to convince them it's the place to live?

A. Perry has remained a strong driving force in Stark County and the township has been able to keep property taxes very affordable. At the same time, Perry has an amazing school system that meets the needs of many students from diverse populations. The township also offers activities including a thriving park system, Sippo Lake, wildlife and hiking trails and a close family feel. Our taxes are low, yet we are situated near Canton, Massillon and Akron and many other places. The township is also home to a host of great and important businesses and we have fantastic, locally-owned places to eat and socialize.

Q. What kind of business do you want to see occupy the former Doctors Hospital site and how can the trustees help to make that a reality?

A. I have some experience in helping to bring business to a community. The process can be complicated. The trustees must communicate with different entities and work with other leaders in the greater community to find the best business or businesses to bring to that property. Perry Township certainly has the wherewithal to attract something great. It is going to take some time.

Q. What should be the township’s focus moving into the future?

A. Right now the township needs to focus on making sure that all of our residents have the food and supplies they need for day to day living. For the future, we need to focus on keeping Perry Township the strong, vital and progressive community it has been for many years. We will have to be creative and listen to many ideas and thoughts as we move forward.