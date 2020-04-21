100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Mr. and Mrs. F.E. Graham, residents of the 200 block of East 11th Street and parents of the late Pvt. Kenneth Graham who had been killed in action in France on Oct. 7, 1918, received a citation from the War Department. The citation was for gallantry in action and meritorious service and signed by Maj. Gen. Summerall. No other details were reported.



— The Strong Enamel Co. employees in Sebring organized a denim club with a membership of about 50, Members agreed to wear overalls in the shops, on the streets and it was hoped to include in the church. Each man must own at least two suits of denim. Such clubs had been a fad and were coming back in fashion as an alarm to clothing profiteers to reduce the high cost of living.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Pvt. Pete Drakulich Jr. wrote a letter to his parents telling them that he he had been freed from a German prisoner of war camp and was now "in the hands of Uncle Sam."



— Billy Mackintosh, a resident of the first block of Rosenberry Street, received the Silver Star posthumously awarded to his father, Pfc. Cessna E. Mackintosh, a member of the U.S. field artillery. The son had previously received his father’s Purple Heart. Pfc. Mackintosh earned the Silver Star on Nov. 13, 1944 when he attempted to lay wire across the Moselle River in an effort to aid the First Battalion Infantry Regiment that had been cut off, an act of gallantry that cost him his life.



— Alliance’s 1st Lt. Chester P. Adryan, serving as a battalion operations officer with the 331st Infantry in Germany, had been awarded a Bronze Star for working his way through enemy artillery and mortar fire to thoroughly brief each company commander which led to successfully completing their objective.



— Alliance’s Robert A. Griffith, serving as an air liaison officer an a naval base in the Marshall Islands, was promoted to lieutenant junior grade.



— Alliance’s Lt. Verner V. Bonfert, co-pilot of a liberator bomber, was awarded an Air Medal.



— Alliance’s Ralph A. Lineorode, a platoon leader in the 47th Infantry Regiment in Germany, was advanced to the rank of first lieutenant.



— In another major Main Street real estate transaction, the Eagle Building at 239 E. Main St. came under ownership of Raymond S. Wallace. The stone and brick building consisted of five stories and a basement, featuring two electric elevators. Built in 1921 by the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the first two floors of the building had been home to the Strand Theatre since 1927. In 1945, the third floor housed the offices of the Taylor Engineering Co., the fourth floor was arranged as lodge meeting rooms and the fifth floor was a suite of 12 office rooms leased to an Alliance industry for general offices.



— Sebring’s 1st Lt. Agnew C. LeFevre, serving with the 119th Infantry Regiment, had been awarded the oak leaf cluster to the Bronze Star medal for heroic achievement in action on Oct. 13 in Germany.



— The first veterans’ home loan in Alliance to be guaranteed by the Veterans Administration was completed in the office of the Midland-Buckeye Federal Savings and Loan Association for Seaman First Class William Earl Dillon, who had been honorably discharged in November 1944 and was employed by the Galanot Products Co.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— The varsity cheerleading squad at Sebring McKinley had been selected for the 1970-71 academic year and included Debbie Lalu (captain), Leahbeth Riffle, Sue Cooper, Linda Stowe and Susan McCullough.



25 YEARS AGO (1995)



(NOTE: Material for this year was not accessed from microfilm files at Rodman Public Library prior to its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.)