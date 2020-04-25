With "sheltering in place" our children are watching more television. Some adults are wondering if this will cause, or perhaps currently is causing, certain negative behaviors in children as a result of too much violence on television.



What causes some children to be aggressive, but others not, when they are exposed to the same materials? What causes some to be violent, but not others? Is it television? Is it movies? Video games? What?



I, myself, have gone to several workshops, including one featuring a sheriff from Columbine, trying to find answers. We want to find an easy answer and a quick solution. But there was no easy answer. No quick solution.



How, and why, do children become violent? The answer to that question is so long, involved and debated it would take more space than this column will ever have. However, there has been extensive scientific research into the effect of television violence and children. While this is only a small part of the analysis of why children become violent, it is a start.



The American Academy of Child Psychiatry in its Facts for Families series has published an overview of this subject. First they note American children watch an average of three to four hours of television daily. That doesn’t seem like a lot until you stop to consider the following. The average child needs eight to nine hours of sleep a night. They are usually in school seven hours a day, with an additional hour of travel time to and from school. That means school, travel to and from school and sleeping totals 16 to 17 hours in the day. Add three to four hours of television and that leaves only four to five hours for homework, sports, bathing/shaving/makeup and eating. Three to four hours of television is equal to half the time they spend in school. With our current "shelter-in-place" a child now has the potential for 12 hours, or more, of television.



Child psychiatrists who studied the effect of violence on television on children and teenagers found children imitate the violence they observe; identify with both victims and victimizers; become "immune" to the violence, and gradually accept violence as a problem solver.



Unfortunately, family standards are not enough to counteract this influence. We raised our boys in a home with no guns, toy or real. However, as preschoolers, they did shoot their friends using carrot stick guns. Television brings the world into our homes. Its influence cannot be ignored.



The researchers found extensive viewing of television violence by children causes greater aggressiveness. Sometimes watching a single violent program can increase aggressiveness. Children who watch shows where realistic violence is repeated, and goes unpunished, are more likely to imitate what they see.



The impact of television violence may not be immediately seen in the child’s behavior, but may surface later. Violence on television is not the only source of aggressive and violent behavior, but it is an influence that cannot be ignored.



Now that we are home more what can you do? Pay attention to the programs they watch. Limit the time they spend watching television. Refuse to let them watch known violent shows, and if a show turns violent, turn it off and explain to them why it is inappropriate. Talk to them about how an actor isn’t really hurt, but real life violence results in injury and death. Talk to your children about why violence is not an acceptable way to address problems.



Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com.