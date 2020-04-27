Mason Mossor, 10, of Millersburg, shows off the gobbler he shot during last weekend’s youth turkey season. Mossor is a fourth-grader at Millersburg Elementary and the son of Jerod and Sam Mossor. The turkey weighed in at 21 pounds, had 1-inch spurs and a 10-inch beard. "It was one of the best days of my life," said Mason, who was hunting with his dad.The youth season was a huge success in Holmes County and across the state as the harvest for Ohio was up over 500 from 1,331 in 2019 to 1,843 in 2020. In Holmes County, youth checked in 37 birds during the youth season, up from 28 in 2019. In Wayne County, youth hunters harvested 11 turkeys, the same as last year, while in Ashland County, youth didn’t do as well as last year, checking in 19 birds compared to 23 in 2019. The top two counties in the state for the youth season were Monroe (71) and Tuscarawas (68). Coshocton County was ninth with 45 turkeys checked in.