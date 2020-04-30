PLEASANT CITY — A former Pleasant City firefighter and hometown boy celebrated his 92nd birthday Sunday by watching a parade of well-wishers pass by his Marietta Road home.



Rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of Hervy "Junie" Secrest as family, friends and members of the Pleasant City, Senecaville and Cumberland fire departments joined forces to celebrate the milestone in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Junie watched from his porch as nearly 35 units passed by the residence to help him celebrate.



According to Junie’s son, Mark, the Pleasant City Fire Department brought nearly every piece of equipment they have to surprise Junie and his wife, Betty.



Fire Chief Tommy Regan presented the birthday boy with a card and balloons as he and other firefighters pulled a hose cart manufactured in the 1800s past the Secrest home.