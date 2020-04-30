On Wednesday, we crossed paths with a potential danger invisible to most everyone but scientists using special equipment.

The interloper, named using a combination of numbers and capital letters, passed at a distance that might have felt too close for comfort just a few months ago.

In the current context, the brush we had with an asteroid named 1998 OR2 seems comically distant.

The rock missed Earth by nearly 4 million miles, which is about 16 times the distance between the Earth and the moon. That is still close enough in space terms to land 1998 OR2 on NASA’s list of “potentially hazardous objects.”

The asteroid screamed by us at roughly 20,000 miles an hour. Estimated at up to 2.5 miles wide, 1998 OR2 is big enough to mess up life here on Earth in a big way, should it somehow end up on a collision course with our blue marble of a planet.

Scientists knew that wouldn’t happen on Wednesday, and they don’t expect it to anytime soon. They feel comfortable that they know the asteroid’s orbit through 2197 and say the closest that 1998 OR2 will come to Earth during that time is in 2079, when it will miss us by a little more than a million miles.

Those numbers are too big to fret about for long when the more immediate and less existential threat is posed by too many shoppers jamming the soup aisle at the neighborhood grocery store.

COVID-19 has turned our sense of personal distance on its head.

Suddenly the folks behind us in the checkout are breathing down our necks, even though a cart full of groceries separates us.

Inadvertent meet-ups — on the way into our favorite restaurant for takeout, at opposite sides of a gas pump — are cause for apologies, embarrassment, maybe even alarm.

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood at the local Metro Park, and please please please let me take the one less traveled by.

Even the scientists with their heads far above the clouds, the ones who pass their days tracking near-Earth objects such as 1998 OR2, appear to be preoccupied by a microscopic menace.

Since the mid-1990s, NASA’s Near-Earth Object Observations Program has used Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico to track asteroids, comets and other potentially unwelcome visitors.

Anne Virkki, the head of planetary radar at Arecibo Observatory, noted in a recent statement on 1998 OR2 that this asteroid had an unusual, yet somehow familiar, look in their recent radar images.

“The small-scale topographic features such as hills and ridges on one end of asteroid 1998 OR2 are fascinating scientifically,” she said.

“But since we are all thinking about COVID-19, these features make it look like 1998 OR2 remembered to wear a mask.”

Thanks for the consideration, 1998 OR2. But during your future visits, we’d appreciate it if you gave us a few million more miles.

