Weather



Sunday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm. High of 69, low of 47.



Monday: Partly sunny. High of 69, low of 43.



Walk for Life



Open Arms Pregnancy Center will host their annual Walk for Life on May 9, at the Cambridge City Park in Pavilion #4. Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 9 a.m. Open Arms Pregnancy Center helps provide accurate information and compassionate assistance to men, women, and students every year. All proceeds go directly to supporting our services for Guernsey and the surrounding counties. For more information, call 740-439-4568.



Facebook Live Simple Science



Coshocton Library will demonstrate simple science experiments every Tuesday in May on the library’s Facebook page. Children and teens are invited to watch on Facebook Live every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Videos will also be recorded and available on the library’s Facebook page and website, www.coshoctonlibrary.org, for viewing at your leisure.



Meeting notice



The Cambridge Guernsey County Health Department will meet on Wednesday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m., at the offices of the health department.



Blood drive



There will be an American Red Cross blood drive on Saturday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Southeastern Med. There is a critical need for all blood types. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.



Quaker City meeting



The May 12 meeting of the Village of Quaker City council has been cancelled. The village council will meet once during the month of May on Tuesday, May 26, at 7 p.m.



Millwood Township meeting



The May 13 meeting of the Millwood Township Trustees has been cancelled. The trustees will meet on Wednesday, May 27, at 7 p.m.



Thought of the day



Anger resteth in the bosom of fools.



Eccl. 7:9