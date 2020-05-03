The John W. and Edna McManus Shepard/Guernsey County Foundation is accepting applications for its 2020-21 grant program.



The Shepard Fund awards grants to benefit cultural and economic programs for Guernsey County. In addition, an annual distribution is made to benefit United Way of Guernsey County. An advisory committee, made up of two officers of the Guernsey County Foundation and Advisory Board Chair, John A. Davis, assists with the grant recommendations. Grant requests may not exceed $5,000.



The application deadline for the Guernsey County organizations is May 29. Grant applications and information may be accessed and submitted through The Columbus Foundation’s website, www.columbusfoundation.org, under Grant Opportunities.