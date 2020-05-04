John Fink



Minerva



Track and Field



1) Your thoughts on the cancellation of spring sports.



I find the situation very unfortunate, but I believe it was a necessary casualty to keep this town and the world safe from the pandemic.



2) What are you going to miss most about your cancelled season?



My teams dynamic. The distance team is like a brotherhood and I am going to miss handing the baton off to my brothers.



3) What are you doing to help fight the spread of COVID-19?



I am staying home as much as possible and keeping my health and hygiene up to keep myself safe and to lessen the spread.



4) What are you missing the most due to the quarantine?



Seeing my friends. The most enjoyable activity to me is being with my friends and I am not able to do that right now.



5) What are your future plans?



I plan on attending the University of Akron and majoring in criminal justice.



6) What is your favorite high-school memory?



My junior year I spent 40% of my time at school playing card with my friends.



7) What is your favorite movie?



Star Wars. It is just awesome.



8) What is your favorite binge-worthy show?



Clone Wars.



9) What is your favorite food?



Shepherd’s Pie.



10) Who is your favorite musical artist?



Twenty One Pilots. I believe in all their lyrics and they are super catchy and fun to listen to.



11) Who is your favorite teacher?



Mr. Russell. He is a super cool guy and I still use his teaching ways to this day in math. His teaching philosophy on home work I believe is the best.