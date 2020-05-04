Maddie Foutz



Minerva



Softball



1) Your thoughts on the cancellation of spring sports.



I know it is for the best that the season and school is cancelled, but it does suck. I was so ready for my senior season of softball to be my best, but now I don't get to put my words into action.



2) What are you going to miss most about your cancelled season?



I am going to miss the girls and the environment of softball the most. It is the one sport where having fun, staying positive, and cheering others on is crucial to being a successful team. I'm also going to miss our pre-practice hacky sack games we did.



3) What are you doing to help fight the spread of COVID-19?



I am staying away from people as much as possible and staying home.



4) What are you missing the most due to the quarantine?



I am missing my friends the most. Talking to them over the phone and even just six feet apart just isn't the same. I miss being able to go out to get food with friends and go shopping and such.



5) What are your future plans?



I am attending Kent State University to major in Zoology.



6) What is your favorite high-school memory?



My favorite memory from high school is probably my junior year of basketball when we beat Salem at home by one.



7) What is your favorite movie?



Scooby-Doo Spooky Island. I loved Scooby-Doo growing up. I had a birthday party themed Scooby-Doo and got Scooby-Doo gifts, so you can see why it would be one of my favorite movies.



8) What is your favorite binge-worthy show?



Glee. There is crazy drama in every single episode.



9) What is your favorite food?



Any type of pasta. Most are easy to make and pasta is so good.



10) Who is your favorite musical artist?



Post Malone. His songs are just songs I can listen to all day.



11) Who is your favorite teacher?



Mrs. Foutz. She is my mom and she’s my favorite woman in the whole world.