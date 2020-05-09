Is this the apocalypse?



This is one of the questions that has been emerging within this time. It is a question that conveys the great disturbances and disruption to nearly everything. What was just only eight weeks ago seems to be holding on by a thread, and so much has given way already. It is a question that conveys our sense of anxiety. On a scale from one to ten, we might ground the scale with a question like: "Do you have the Zoom password?" (That’s a one). "Do you have any toilet paper?" is nearing a five. "Is this the apocalypse? Is this the end times?" is easily an eight.



When the question has come to me, I’ve responded with, "Yes. Maybe. But perhaps not in the way one might think."



While our cultural understanding of apocalypse is a dramatic and finite conclusion of all things fit for cinematic viewing, the understanding present within the Christian tradition is a "revelation" or an "unveiling." An apocalyptic time is not one culminating event, but any time when there is a significant unveiling within the world, when what was concealed to many, is now seen clearly.



The pandemic has caused many of us to see the state of our communities and world more clearly. We see that our essential workers do not have the essentials for their work — and can barely afford the essentials of life. We see the vulnerability of making the health of our bodies dependent upon the health of our jobs and our economy. We see the inequalities of our society — of wealth, race, citizenship — revealing themselves in the data as the poor, people of color, and undocumented are experiencing more harm from this pandemic than others. We see the hypocrisy of pro-life officials who rush to re-open economies while disproportionately risking the lives of the poor. We see the inhumanity of our penal system as friends and family must accept the risk of their health along with their sentencing. We see the 70,000 deaths of our fellow citizens and neighbors and see that there is no pause, no mourning, no word from the administration whose arrogance has failed to limit the magnitude of this pandemic. We see the fragility and vulnerability we all possess. And I know that you are seeing even more.



None of this is new. It was all present before. It has only been unveiled to be seen by many more of us who had the privilege of living on the other side of the veil.



So, are we in an apocalyptic time? Yes.



Is this the end of this? Maybe.



For what do we do when we see such pain, such wounds, such injustice?



I am reminded of the parable of the Good Samaritan. A man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell into the hands of robbers, who stripped him, beat him, and went away, leaving him half dead.



31 Now by chance a priest was going down that road; and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side. 32 So likewise a Levite, when he came to the place and saw him, passed by on the other side. 33 But a Samaritan while traveling came near him; and when he saw him, he was moved with pity. 34 He went to him and bandaged his wounds, having poured oil and wine on them. Then he put him on his own animal, brought him to an inn, and took care of him. 35 The next day he took out two denarii, gave them to the innkeeper, and said, "Take care of him; and when I come back, I will repay you whatever more you spend."



We can keep on walking as many would so like to do, pretending that what we have seen isn’t worth stopping and isn’t worthy of redirecting our lives. Or, we can stop, bend, and be moved by compassion to care for one another, bringing an end to the ways of violence, greed, and indifference, and bringing about a beginning of a new world governed by compassion, generosity, and healing.



What will we do with what we see?



May you have the compassion of the Samaritan, of the good neighbor, and of all who have seen what has been unveiled and are no longer willing to accept what has been, but are willing to step from the path they have been on to offer care and tread a new way of being and belonging to one another.



Rev. Chris McCreight is ordained in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and currently serves as minister of the Hiram Christian Church and chaplain of Hiram College. He is on Twitter @revmccreight.