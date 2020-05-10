When George Joseph, superintendent of Kent Schools, mentioned during a recent Portage County United Way meeting, that the school lunch and breakfast program is continuing despite the COVID-19 pandemic, my ears perked up.

Joseph said the meals, breakfasts and lunches, are served for free at five locations throughout Kent and feed approximately 400 youngsters two meals per day, seven days a week.

“We do not turn down any child in Kent, regardless of whether they are enrolled in Kent Schools,” he said.

The superintendent referred me to the National School Lunch Program so I went on its website to learn more about it. Turns out, the program has been in existence since the late 1940s when during the Truman Administration, Congress approved a law setting it up. The program is run through the U.S. Department of Agriculture so there are at least two beneficiaries: the youngsters receiving the food and the U.S. farmers paid to grow it.

Guidelines established by the Department of Agriculture help ensure the food meets nutritional standards. The standards were upgraded in 2010 at the urging of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Although the program is administered under the umbrella of the federal government, state and local agencies do the hands-on operations. Locally, Kent Schools are one of several area school districts providing the service during the pandemic.

Ravenna Schools has a similar program. According to Ravenna Superintendent Dennis Honkala, 100 percent of Ravenna’s students qualify for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s free meals program under a so-called Michelle Obama grant and 75 percent of the students live below the poverty level. With the classes closed by the pandemic, twice a week in Ravenna, food bags are distributed to 375 families and 600 students, each bag containing three breakfasts and three lunches. Honkala said he is proud that 60 volunteers from the school district’s staff and faculty are distributing the food at seven schools Mondays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. In addition to the free meals provided under the Michelle Obama grant, Ravenna Community Raven Packs and food bags prepared and donated by the Ben Curtis Foundation are also distributed.

In Kent’s case, a chart provided by Joseph indicated the number of recipients has shot up during the pandemic, not surprising since so many have lost their jobs during the shutdown.

The Kent Schools’ chart indicate approximately 170 meals were served on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, but the number started rising and by March 31 topped 320 lunches and breakfasts. Since then, the number has gone up more. Jim Soyars, business manager for the Kent Schools, said 420 youngsters were served lunch and breakfast meals on one day recently.

Some families, impoverished by the economic shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrated National School Lunch Hero Day on May 1, honoring the people who have stepped up to feed students during this unprecedented time, by showing their appreciation with handmade thank you notes and cards.

Each participating school district or agency has its own system for preparing and distributing the food. Ravenna uses an in-house team to prepare the food for distribution.

Kent Schools relies heavily on Aramark, the company that has operated its kitchens for years.

Aramark prepares the food and when school is in session serves it up in the school cafeterias or dining zones where students can eat breakfast and lunch. During the pandemic, while Kent schools are closed, the meals are bagged and sent to five locations where parents or students up to 18 years of age can pick up their student meals.

A report of what has been prepared and served is sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture which reimburses the schools for the cost. Depending on one’s financial capability during the school year, the family of a Kent student pays a small fee, mostly in the 40-cent range. Each student receives a coded identification reflecting the rate of reimbursement. The code is confidential and no student or family need face public humiliation while using the system.

In the summer, when the schools are closed, the Portage County Community Action Council runs the program at locations in Ravenna. In Kent, Lovelight, Inc., a non-profit organization, directed by Dr. Elizabeth Justice, runs the summer feeding program.

Students in the area have gotten a nice boost in recent years from the Ben Curtis Family Foundation, which bags up nutritional foods that supplement the meals offered in the National School Lunch Program. The foundation serves families in Kent, Ravenna, and Barberton and provides young people with nutritional snacks and food that might not otherwise be available.

Occasionally others help out too. Last month, the Portage County United Way and Pete Mahoney of Family and Community Services donated sandwiches and waffles to Kent’s National School Lunch Program.

The National School Lunch Program provides a safety net for those in America who might otherwise face grinding hunger. During normal times when schools are open, it enables young people to attend classes without the distraction of hunger so they can concentrate on their school work and succeed.