CEDARVILLE -- Cedarville University celebrated 2020 graduates on Saturday, May 2 with an online Class of 2020 Senior Celebration.



This celebration will not replace commencement, which will be held Homecoming Weekend on October 2-3, with full regalia.



Anna DeFilippo from Saint Clairsville,OH, Graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.



Jacob Ratliff from Saint Clairsville,OH, Graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Science in Management.



