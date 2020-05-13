Ohio Hills Health Services announces that they received zero deficiencies during the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) site visit. The Operational Site Visit (OSVs) is conducted by HRSA every three years and provides an objective assessment and verification of the status of Health Centers and ensures compliance with the statutory and regulatory requirements.



"This is an outstanding achievement," said Brad Hudson, President, Board, OHHS. "I could not be prouder of our staff and Administrative Team. HRSA sent 3 reviewers and they spent 3 days interviewing staff and board members, visiting sites and reviewing policies. For OHHS to have no deficiencies is quite an accomplishment."



The Health Center Program Site Visit assesses compliance with Health Center Program requirements. Reviewers use a standard and transparent methodology that aligns with the Health Center Program Compliance Manual. The reviewers address staffing, hours, coverage for medical emergencies, accessible locations, continuity of care, sliding feel discount program, Quality Improvement/Assurance, Financial Management, Conflict of Interest, Needs Assessment, Board Authority and Composition and other required services.



"This was truly a team effort and it reflects the quality of health, dental and behavioral health services we provide to area residents," said Jeff Britton, CEO, OHHS. "Our entire staff does a tremendous job every day and it shows. I am also extremely grateful for the ongoing support of our board which has allowed OHHS to grow and expand to meet the needs of the communities we serve."



HRSA’s Operational Site Visit was conducted on March 3rd-5th. Results were shared on April 13, 2020. OHHS has health centers located in five communities, Barnesville, Caldwell, Freeport, Quaker City and Woodsfield, Ohio. For additional information regarding OHHS please call 740-239-6447.



Photo: Administrative Team Members, Carol Davolio, RN, Director of Clinical Services and Michael Carpenter, Chief Operating Officer.