100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— The Alliance Racing Association promised the followers of the light harness sport the best there was to be had for the summer. New stables and new buildings were to be erected at the Rockhill track where matinees, which were to also feature music, were to be held every two weeks. The track had been widened so that five horses could race at once. Wright Hillis, of Alliance, who built the track at the fairgrounds in Canton, was in charge of the track at Rockhill as well. New fences and grandstands were being built at the half-mile track, which was promised to be one of the fastest in the state.



— Sebring High School announced that its Class of 1920 was composed of 10 students — Rachel Crewson, Gertrude Stanley, Maud Taylor, Hazel Hoff, Ora Menges, James Naylor, Donald Jewell, Charles Gallaher, James Fleming and Roberta Naylor.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Alliance’s James C. Hart remained as president and manager of the Taylorcraft Aviation Corporation, but financial control had moved into the hands of Detroit and Cleveland financiers with Detroit’s Nash Russ taking over as chairman of the board. K.W. Tibbits was to remain as vice president of manufacturing, while Robert Wendt was to continue as vice president of engineering. Michael Third was secretary-treasurer.



— Ellis and McDonald, which first opened for business on May 15, 1895, was celebrating its golden anniversary and its place as Alliance’s oldest plumbing concern. J.O. Ellis and the late W.J. McDonald first opened the firm as partners. McDonald retired in 1928, giving full ownership to Ellis. Later, Ellis’ son, Howard E. Ellis, took over the business and in 1945, the third-generation represented by Graydon Ellis, was about to enter the business. The plumbing business worked on many city buildings as they were being erected, including the Mount Union Fire Station, the First Methodist Church, the First Christian Church, the Alliance Country Club — just to name a few. The most fascinating job he was ever a part of, according to J.O. Ellis, was the construction of a water tower tank at the Fairmount Children’s Home.



50 AND 25 YEARS AGO



(1970 and 1995)



(NOTE: Material for the month of May for these years was not accessed from microfilm files at Rodman Public Library prior to its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.)