Kaden Deutschman



East Canton



Baseball



1) Your thoughts on the cancellation of spring sports.



I honestly still don’t understand the reasoning behind the cancellation. I’m just really disappointed not being able to really put my senior year into to full effect.



2) What are you going to miss most about your cancelled season?



I’m going to miss my coaches and my teammates that I won’t get to see on a daily basis. All of those memories will stick with me though throughout my life.



3) What are you doing to help fight the spread of COVID-19?



I’ve just been limiting myself to the public. I don’t wear a mask or anything though.



4) What are you missing the most due to the quarantine?



I’m missing my friends more than anything. Not being able to see them is tough for me.



5) What are your future plans?



I’m currently going through the enlistment process to join the Army National Guard and I hope to leave this summer for basic.



6) What is your favorite high-school memory?



My favorite memory is winning our league in baseball. It was a long drought for our high school.



7) What is your favorite movie?



Shawshank Redemption. It’s just a really well scripted movie and I enjoy the concept.



8) What is your favorite binge-worthy show?



I don’t watch tv shows.



9) What is your favorite food?



Anything seafood. I’m not a picky eater at all and I love the weirdness.



10) Who is your favorite musical artist?



Amine. I’ve just listened to him for a while.



11) Who is your favorite teacher?



Mrs. Lenhart. I always enjoyed being a pain in her class and history is one of my favorite things to learn about.