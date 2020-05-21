Editor’s note: The Kids Page is a compilation of responses written by kindergarten through eighth-grade students from area schools. Students are asked a different question each month and answers are printed weekly.



This month’s question: If you could travel to a different time period, where would you go?



Emily Butcher



Mapleton Elementary



Third Grade



I would go to the dinosaur time. The reason i would go to the dinosaur time is because i want to see what dinosaurs looked like. So I could rub it in peoples faces. I just want to see what the dinosaurs looked like really bad so i can take a camera and take pictures. I would love to see what triceratops looked like.So I could take a picture of them. That is why i want to go back to the dinosaur times so i could get pictures.



Grant Kettering



Mapleton Elementary



Third Grade



If I could travel back in time, I would go to the Battle of Gettysburg. I would do that so I could help the wounded. I would cook for the soldiers and cheer them up. Finally I’d help plan their attacks. Those are the reasons why I’d go to the Battle of Gettysburg.



Khloe Hardesty



Mapleton Elementary



Third Grade



I would go back to 1865 when Abraham Lincoln was president. Abraham Lincoln is my favorite president ever. I wish I could meet him in person. I would ask him to tell me stories about his life and how he became the president. I would tell him that I want to become the president too. That is where I would go if I could travel time period and why.



Taryn Wagner



Mapleton Elementary



Third Grade



If I could travel to a different time period I would go back to when dinosaurs roamed the earth. I would be scared but also it would be really neat to see such large animals and small animals that no longer exist. Not just the dinosaurs but all the pretty trees and plants and other wildlife that was there before it disappeared. The one dinosaur I would really have liked to see would have been the pterodactyl. There were so many creatures land back then to explore.