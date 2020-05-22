TALLMADGE – A portion of the Tallmadge Recreation Center will be open to members by June 1.



Mayor David Kline said that the walking track and some exercise equipment will be available to members only.



The members will be asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other rules that will be posted.



The recreation center will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and again from 4 to 8 p.m. with cleaning between shifts.



"We’re bringing limited staff back and working out procedures," Kline said. "We’re excited to start opening the opportunities for exercising."



The Tallmadge Recreation Center is offering virtual activities like a virtual watercolor painting class on May 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The subject is flowers. Supplies can be picked up prior to class at the recreation center after registration.



Maca Pool will remain closed but maintenance will be done while the pool is empty, he said.



The tennis courts at the Recreation Center and Lions Park are open, and users are asked to adhere to social distancing and gathering guidelines.



Kline said the city’s emergency order will be extended up to June 15 so public buildings will be closed, but the public can contact administration through the phone, emails and drop boxes.



When the state of Ohio lifts its state of emergency, then Zoom meetings will go by the wayside, Kline said. The city’s state of emergency could be canceled before the June 15 date if the state’s law changes.



Meetings will continue through virtual connections and the planning and zoning are scheduled to virtually meet June 4 and the board of zoning and appeals is scheduled to virtually meet June 9. The next virtual city council meeting is scheduled for May 28.



