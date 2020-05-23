The Chester Millheim family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Mary Ann Dull and Jarred Opatz for initiating the start of the wonderful tribute to our father and grandfather, and Noelle Bye, staff writer for the Times-Gazette, who took steps to compile several interviews with people ("Millheim remembered for decades of public service" — April 25).



Our father would have been so humbled. We as a family are so proud of all his accomplishments in his life.



Sonya Beach and family and Matt Millheim and family