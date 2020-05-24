The following Cambridge Middle School students were named to the Principal’s List with a 4.0 grade-point average or First Honors List maintaining a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average for the 2019-20 school year.



Principal’s List



Sixth grade — Ezekiel Bergeson, Garrett Carpenter, Kaylee Garcia, Dawson Geese, Parker Hatfield, Aliza Kidwell, Rylan Mathews, Gracie Rodriguez, Dawson Spratt.



Seventh grade — Reese Antill, Madison Beadle, Anastasia Bergeson, Austin Bozarth, Nevaeh Burke, Carson Campbell, Kyle Cavendish, Jaelyn Combs, Elizabeth Dunham, Kennedy Ellis, Brynn Eubanks, Selina Garcia, Cinjin Gibson, Ethan Helton, Kilee Jeffrey, Alea Jones, Gracen Kinnan, Emma Krise, Adrienah Like, Madison Peters, Faye Singhateh, Jax VanDyne.



Eighth grade — Blade Bachmann, Cameron Campbell, Danica Ceculski, Emily Clark, Emma Dempsey, Madeline (Maddie) Enright, Adriana Kennedy, Jayden Lester, Taylor Mayle, Jackson Reed, Colton Slaughter, Coen Stoner, Smith Sylvis, Evy Todd, Andrew Vannorsdall.



First Honors



Sixth grade — Octavia (Tavi) Bailey, Wyatt Ballentine, Christian Bennett, Ella Binkiewicz, Vada Blankenship, Emma Brown, Miranda Cole, Abigail Cork, Grace Dempsey, Nathan Douglas, Leighla Duffey, Kaydin Earley, Katelynn Edmiston, Joseph (Joey) Endicott, Isabella (Bella) Faust, Magali Garcia, Bayleigh Gates, Hannah Geiler, Audrina Gibson, Mason Gregg, Carter Harding, Mariah Harding, Alani Huhn, Kolton Hupp, Claire Imholte, Gwenyth Jefferis, Cam’ryn Jeffery, Austin Jenkins, Gia Kerr, Raider King, Madelynn Lagneaux, Dawson Manning, Isabella Marciniak, Anthony Mascolino, Devin Monds, Mylee Reed, Gavin Resor, Gaige Rieder, Lilly Robertson, Keegan Rodriguez, Damien Shaw, Payton Shiflett, Taven Sloat, Alaceia Smith, Allie White, Jacob Vincent, Abbigail Waggoner, Sophie Waid, Seth Watkins, Rebekah Zaleski.



Seventh grade — Alysha Allen, Hannah Armbruster, Alicia Banal, Brock Bebout, Caidence Bennett, Isabella Bertubin, Brendan Burris, Kendalynn Burt, Zoey Caldwell, Samara Carpenter, Jenna Downerd, Isaiah Earley, Isabelle Edwards, Jacob Eltringham, Claire Endly, Adam Feldner, Sylus Fisher, Alexis Forshey, Carter Forshey, Lara Fountain, Hayden Francis, Addison Hartley, Emma Haverfield, Kiley Hibbs, Kelsey Hickenbottom, Emersyn Jefferis, Mckinzie Johnston, Bailey Kenworthy, Cashton Kinnan, Madeline LaPlante, Stevie Lattea, Hannah Long, Sophia Marciniak, Konner McIntire, Clayton Myers, Breanna Patterson, Aleczander Porter, Aaron Reed, Jacob Riggs, alexis Ross, Niah Schneider, Zoey Scott, Khloe Seresun, Elijah Voorhies, Olivia Webb, Rylee Wilson.



Eighth grade — Jada Alexander, Bryson Anderson, Kaitlyn Biddle, Sydney Blanchard, Chelsea Blasenhauer, Austin Brown, Aidan Castello, Brody Dyer, Eli Edwards, Alexis Eltringham, Paige Evans, Jovi Filippis, Destiny Garcia, Bradyn Gregg, Michael Hamersley, Dillon Hartley, Nicholas Hatfield, Madison Hickman, Elaina Hines, Reed Johnson, Rogan Johnson, Easton Jones, Alivia Kidwell, Averee Knaup, Keaton Kyser, Jaedyn Lallithan, Emma Lehman, Trinidee Mahley, Abigayil Mann, Aaliyah Markey, Chelsea Massello, Keegan Mathers, DAvid McCullen, Carli Mesarchik, Adelia Ogle, Kailea Pacanas, Coen Phillips, Brianna Riggs, Dominick Rogers, Owen Rogers, Regan Rogers, Janelle Rominger, Brody Shaffer, Alivia Stanley, Kadee Thress, Kiyana Villers, Bayne Voorhies, Alexis Wagner, Qwen Wagstaff.