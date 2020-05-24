ASHLAND — The following area students completed their Ashland University degree requirements following the spring 2020 semester.



• Tessa Foraker of Lore City received a bachelor of science in nursing degree. A 2016 graduate of Cambridge High School, Foraker graduated from Ashland University with Magna Cum Laude honors.



• Halle Sanford of Dexter City received bachelor of fine arts and bachelor of arts degrees. A 2016 graduate of Caldwell High School, Sanford majored in fine art and commercial art.



• Jonathon Meyers of Zanesville received a bachelor of arts degree. He majored in communication studies and graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors.



