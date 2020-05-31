Noble County
911/Sheriff
Wednesday, May 27
7:45 a.m., animal complaint, Salt Run Road.
1:10 a.m., lift assistance, Jeffery Road; United Ambulance.
Tuesday, May 26
11::50 p.m., unruly juvenile, Fulda Road.
10:19 p.m., disorderly conduct, Marietta Road.
8:44 p.m., disturbance reported, Rado Ridge Road.
8:37 p.m., road hazard, Harriettsville Road.
8:06 p.m., suspicious activity, County Road 13.
7:49 p.m., seizure victim, Olive Street, Caldwell; United and deputy.
7:35 p.m., reckless driver, Interstate 77.
7:24 p.m., well being check, Interstate 77.
6:58 p.m., reckless driver, Main Street, Caldwell.
5:51 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
5:13 p.m., auto accident, VanFossen Hollow Road/Harriettsville Road; United and deputies.
4:50 p.m., unruly juvenile, Lashley Road.
1:03 p.m., well being check, Sarahsville.
9:44 a.m., well being check, Spruce Street, Caldwell.
8:51 a.m., ill person, Hanson Road; United Ambulance.
7:33 a.m., possible stroke, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
5:46 a.m., reckless driver, Woodsfield Road.
Monday, May 25
9:03 p.m., well being check, Road Fork Road.
8:59 p.m., well being check, Railroad Street, Caldwell.
8:50 p.m., domestic dispute, Miller Street, Caldwell.
8:15 p.m., suicidal person, Rich Valley Road.
6:18 p.m., auto accident, Halley’s Ridge Road. No injuries reported.
5:19 p.m., unruly juvenile, S. Main Street, Belle Valley.
5:11 p.m., reckless driver, Sunset Street, Caldwell.
5:07 p.m., disorderly conduct, Railroad Street, Caldwell.
2:23 p.m., individual threatened, St. Johns Road.
11:44 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Woodsfield Road.
11:26 a.m., alarm activation, Fairground Street, Caldwell.
11:02 a.m., disabled vehicle, Woodsfield Road.
9:50 a.m., chest pains, Jubilee Road; United Ambulance.
7:31 a.m., seizure victim, Salt Run Road; United Ambulance.
2:20 a.m., noise complaint, Wolf Run Drive.
12:24 a.m., traffic stop, Fairground Road.
Sunday, May 24
10:26 p.m., theft complaint, W. Cross Street, Summerfield.
10:16 p.m., protection order violation, Smithson Street, Dexter City.
9:39 p.m., domestic dispute, Perry Hollow Road.
8:18 p.m., disorderly conduct, Britton Road; United and deputy.
7:06 p.m., protection order violation, Plum Street, Summerfield.
5:37 p.m., medical transport to Cambridge; United Ambulance.
1:53 p.m., medical transport, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
12:34 a.m., medical transport to Columbus; United Ambulance.
Saturday, May 23
7:37 p.m., unresponsive person, Mart Weekly Road; United Ambulance.
4:51 p.m., deputy requested, Halley’s Ridge Road.
4:23 p.m., injury accident, Route 379.
3:37 p.m., trespassing complaint, Road Fork Road.
2:25 p.m., natural gas leak, Marietta Road; Belle Valley FD and deputy.
2:03 p.m., disorderly conduct at a business, Fairground Road.
1:57 p.m., hit-skip accident, South Olive Road.
12:13 p.m., disabled vehicle, Fairground Road.
11:10 a.m., road hazard, Tick Ridge Road.
11:08 a.m., animal complaint, Mel Frakes Road.
11:06 a.m., reckless driver, Serdy Road.
10:55 a.m., investigation follow-up, Mitchell Road.
10:16 a.m., mental health issue at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.
8:06 a.m., difficulty breathing, Fredericksdale Road; United Ambulance.
5:38 a.m., traffic stop, Woodsfield Road.
5:18 a.m., suspicious person, Interstate 77.
1:01 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.
12:39 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.
Friday, May 22
11:51 p.m., noise complaint, Fish Road.
11:34 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.
10:44 p.m., reckless driver, Ada Street, Caldwell.
10:21 p.m., injury accident, Interstate 77; United Ambulance.
8:01 p.m., injury accident, Baker Hill Road; United, Summerfield FD and deputies.
7:22 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.
6:57 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.
6:42 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.
6:18 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.
3:25 p.m., missing juvenile, Wolf Run Road; Belle Valley FD and deputies.
10:10 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
7:46 a.m., domestic dispute, Olive Street, Caldwell.
5:45 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Ashton Hill Road.
Thursday, May 21
5:11 p.m., hit-skip accident, Chapel Drive, Caldwell.
4:21 p.m., unruly juvenile, Spruce Street, Caldwell.
9:26 a.m., ill person, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.
6:41 a.m., diabetic illness, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.
Wednesday, May 20
10:52 p.m., ill person, Sarahsville Road; United and Belle Valley FD.
10:39 p.m., well being check, Spruce Street, Caldwell.
8:32 p.m., burglary reported, Harron’s Ridge Road.
7:52 p.m., ill person, Salt Run Road; United Ambulance.
5:29 p.m., telephone harassment, Nicholson Road.
5:05 p.m., road hazard, Sarahsville.
3:56 p.m., alarm activation, Zep West Road.
3:28 p.m., medical emergency, Terrace Avenue; United and deputy.
3:16 p.m., suspicious person, Lawrence Davis Road.
1:23 p.m., ill person, Still Road; United and Belle Valley FD.
10:31 a.m., breaking and entering at a storage facility.
10:10 a.m., auto accident, Fairground Street. No injuries reported.
10:02 a.m., medical emergency, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.
9:45 a.m., injured person, Chapel Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.