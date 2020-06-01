Demetrius Snellenberger



East Canton



Track and Field



1) Your thoughts on the cancellation of spring sports.



Spring sports was really our time as seniors to show off what four years of hard work and dedication we had to give, and by canceling it, it took away a lot from us as it being our last high-school season.



2) What are you going to miss most about your cancelled season?



My team, my coaches and the people I’ve made friendships with from other teams, and also the competition.



3) What are you doing to help fight the spread of COVID-19?



Staying sanitized and socially distancing.



4) What are you missing the most due to the quarantine?



Seeing all of my school friends.



5) What are your future plans?



I’m attending Malone University to continue my athletic career.



6) What is your favorite high-school memory?



Playing tag with my bros in the hallways. If you know you know.



7) What is your favorite movie?



I don’t really have a favorite movie. I watch all of them.



8) What is your favorite binge-worthy show?



Rick and Morty. It’s hilarious.



9) What is your favorite food?



Chinese. It’s so tender and sweet.



10) Who is your favorite musical artist?



Juice Wrld. His music really gave me something to think about.



11) Who is your favorite teacher?



Mrs. Crawford. She was always looking out for my best interest.