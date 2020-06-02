JUNE 2, 1960



A total of 4.21 inches of rain fell in Cambridge last month, compared to 3.79 inches during May a year ago.



JUNE 2, 1970



Guernsey County's high schools, public and private, will graduate 520 seniors this week.



JUNE 2, 1980



Ed Wright and Tammy Bruner are named the top senior athletes at Cambridge High School awards banquet.



JUNE 2, 1990



Bryan Mount, star lineman for the John Glenn High School football team for the past four seasons, will attend Muskingum College in the fall and play football under coach Jeff Heacock.



JUNE 2, 2000



Devon Cork, a first-grade student at Brook Elementary School, recently won a bicycle during the Spring Festival. The bike was donated by Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Zanesville.