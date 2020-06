ST. CLAIRSVILLE -- Belmont Career Center students were honored during the 49th annual Senior Certificate Ceremony and Awards Presentation on May 27. A private individual ceremony for each student by scheduled appointment was held at the school.



Scholarship, attendance, outstanding career-technical student awards, and career-technical certificates were presented to 107 seniors.



Agricultural Mechanics (Diesel) Tyler Battistelli, Bellaire, National Technical Honor Society; Dylan Bostaph, Barnesville; Kirstin Dallas, Union Local; Walker Dubil, Bridgeport, Career-Technical Honors Award; Jamison Funkhouser, Union Local; Ethan Kidd, Barnesville; Hailey Lontz, Union Local; Trevor Myers, Bellaire; Jeremy Newsom, Barnesville; Taylor Powell, Union Local; Zachary Spellen, Bellaire; and Jason Vaughn, Shadyside.



Auto Collision Technology Aaron Beaver, Bridgeport; Makayla Burkhart, Barnesville; Abigail Carpenter, Barnesville; Skylar Finsley-Frye, Union Local; Jose’ Gomez, Martins Ferry; Kaitlyn Kovacs, Union Local; Bryanna McDaniel, Union Local, Career-Technical Honmors Award; Calvin Shepppard, Union Local; and Broc Stokes, Union Local.



Automotive Technology Preston Brown, Bridgeport; Shawn Bumgardner, Union Local; Zayne Cheatham, Union Local; William Gummere, Bridgeport; Mason Kanyuch, Union Local; Austin King, Bridgeport; Travis Long, Martins Ferry; Brian Smith, Bellaire; Zane Swallie, Union Local; Chasin Underwood, Shadyside; Devon Warner, Union Local; and Kole Wilson, Bridgeport, Career-Technical Honors Award.



Carpentry Easton Beck, St. Clairsville; Rodney Cook, St. Clairsville, National Technical Honor Society; Jason Gerevics, Martins Ferry, National Technical Honor Society; Connor Green, Shadyside, Career-Technical Honors Award; Gregory Halt, Union Local; Emily Hanson, Martins Ferry; Alec Jackson, St. Clairsville, National Technical Honor Society, Muller Scholarship $1,500; Kiara Lodi, Bridgeport; Devin Nice, Martins Ferry, National Technical Honor Society, Academic Achievement Award, Muller Scholarship $1,500; Charles Schau, Martins Ferry; and Nicholas Vandevender, Martins Ferry.



Dental Assisting Emily Blake, Bridgeport; Miranda Huml, Union Local, Career-Technical Honors Awards; Leah Kalman, Harrison Central; Juliana Sexton, Union Local; and Gabrielle Sullivan, Harrison Central.



Hair Design Angel Frazier, St. Clairsville; and Catherine Roberts, St. Clairsville, Career-Technical Honors Award, Academic Achievement Award.



PC & Network Technology Alik Barkes, Union Local, National Technical Honor Society; Alex Bloom, Bridgeport; Christian Doughty, Bridgeport; Kyle Lochary, Union Local, National Technical Honor Society, Muller Scholarship $1,500; Quinton Milbourn, Union Local, National Technical Honor Society, Career-Technical Honors Award, Academic Achievement Award; Joseph Monroe, Shadyside; and Nickolas Smith, St. Clairsville, National Technical Honor Society, Perfect Attendance Award.



Pharmacy Technician/Allied Health Science Monica Griffin, Martins Ferry, National Technical Honor Society, Career-Technical Honors Award, Academic Achievement Award, Muller Scholarship $1,500; Christina Hall, Martins Ferry, National Technical Honor Society, Academic Achievement Award; Paige Hinerman, Harrison Central; Jenna McNutt, Harrison Central; Hunter Stark, Harrison Central, National Technical Honor Society; Shauna Studenc, Union Local, National Technical Honor Society, Muller Scholarship $1,500; and Miranda Wine, Barnesville, Muller Scholarship $1,500.



Precision Machining Ethan Bethel, Martins Ferry; Brittany Callarick, Martins Ferry; Elizabeth Davis, Bellaire, Academic Achievement Award; Madison Finnicum, Bellaire; Daniel Goclan, Martins Ferry; Kiara Loughman, Bridgeport; Gage Newsome, Barnesville; Steven Reed, Union Local; Desiree Spears, Bellaire; and Justin Thurman, St. Clairsville, National Technical Honor Society, Career-Technical Honors Award.



Small Engine Technology Adam Fahner, Bridgeport; Logan Galbreath, Union Local; Colton Haney, Union Local; Jeff Mallarnee, Union Local; Hunter McCutcheon, Shadyside; Ashley McGraw, Union Local; Jonathan Mrock, Martins Ferry; Daniel Pritts, Union Local; Shane Rosenberger, Martins Ferry, Career-Technical Honors Award; David Shoulders, Bridgeport; Kenneth Spoon, Jr., Bridgeport; Harley Stull, Harrison Central; Chase Thompson, Barnesville; and Dale Tolarchyk, Union Local.



Welding Jessop Arigoni, Martins Ferry; Austin Beck, Bellaire; Alan Carpenter, Union Local; Hunter Cierlik, Bellaire; Alexander Elerick, Martins Ferry, National Technical Honor Society, Career-Technical Honors Award, Muller Scholarship $1,500; Thomas Gorza, St. Clairsville; Dylan Hans, Martins Ferry; Davie Hoge, Shadyside; Zachary Kelich, Union Local; Zachary Kemp, Shadyside; Jason Littell, Barnesville, National Technical Honor Society; Jeremiah McKivitz, Union Local; Caleb Meyer, Union Local; Marc Moser, Shadyside; Garrett Schramm, Shadyside; Jeremiah Shaw, Union Local, National Technical Honor Society; Emilio Suazo, Martins Ferry; and Caden Whiteley, Union Local.