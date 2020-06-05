More churches, business and restaurants in the area are opening up with adjusted hours and under COVID-19 rules. There are some farmers markets operating in the area, as well.



Remember that as a result of the current situation and for the health and safety for all concerned the Cumberland United Methodist Church will not be offering the Children’s Sack Lunch Program this summer.



The Rolling Hills Summer Sack Lunch program will operate Monday through Friday during the month of June. Lunches may be picked up at Byesville Elementary or at Meadowbrook High School between 10:30 a.m. and noon.



Outdoor Church Service



Members of the Rix Mills and Buffalo (Cumberland) Presbyterian churches have planned an outside service with social distancing for Sunday, June 7. It will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the lawn of the Rix Mills Presbyterian Church beginning at 10:30 a.m. (weather permitting). Those attending should bring their own lawn chairs. The church is located on Rix Mills Road in Rix Mills just off of SR 313.



CHS Honored Classes for 2020



The 2020 Cumberland Alumni Banquet did not happen this year. Here are some of the graduates who would have been honored this year. Please note the names are listed as of graduation day.



CHS 1950 – Margaret Bailey, Vonda Baker, June Bradley, Vida Bumgardner, Glenna Hayes, George E. Merva, Gayle Jeanette Paisley, Juanita Rhinehart, Donald Schultz, Frank Stevens, Herbert Walters, Harry E. West, and Wava Watson



CHS 1955 – Ward Barnett, Betty Crabtree, Saundra Dozer, Sanna K. Culbertson, Dean Drake, Audrey E. Engle, Shirley Fox, Ronnie Harper, Don Miller, Edna Mitchell, Marjorie Moore, Dora Palmer, Dorothy A. Rex, Georgia Rosman, and Eddie Warne



CHS 1960 – Judy Bates, Joyce Cowgill, Emily Culbertson, Peter Davis, Betty Dilley, James Gentry, Margaret Hennen, James Holbert, Naomi Kackley, Eugene Moore, Gary Moore, Jerry Lee Moore, Judy Moore, Steve Moore, Ada Norris, James Paisley, Janet Stephen, Mary P. Stevens, Pearl E. Tarleton, Harry Wells, and Maxine Young



MHS Cumberland Seniors 1965 – Dick Bates, Connie Burkhardt, Jeffery Collins, Joanne Frazier, Robert Gentry, Karen Hollenbeck, Wanda Leonard, Larry Moore, Carolyn Monroe, Dennis Ransome, Roberta Sigrist, and Ronald Wilson



MHS Cumberland Seniors 1970 – Sam Bay, Jr., Rachel Collins, Nancy Dailey, Marilyn Dingey, Ronald Fish, Larry Fogel, Darla Howell, Cathy Kachilla, Joe Kornokovich, Mike McDaniel, Rebecca Mellinger, Wanda Moore, Jerry Ruggles, Nick St. Clair, Jerry Shaver, Thomas Waller, Carolyn Wickham, and Larry Wickham



[Please note these were taken from the CHS alumni records. If there are corrections that need to be made please send an email to jele.page_jr@frontier.com.]



Spencer Township



The Spencer Township Trustees met on May 18 with trustees Brad West and Eric Poland present along with Fiscal Officer Darlene Miser. Bills in the amount of $8,015.07 were presented and approved for payment. Correspondences included Grassroots Clippings newsletter, legislative alerts and the Ohio Townships magazine.



Under old business, the trustees discussed the internet connection, the water leak at the township building and the Windstream road bore. Under new business, the trustees discussed needed road work and the work schedules to get it done.



The next scheduled meeting is June 15, at 7 p.m.