JUNE 5, 1960



Guernsey County has not had a case of rabies since 1957, health officials report.



JUNE 5, 1970



Elizabeth Stone completed her 50th year of teaching public stone.



JUNE 5, 1980



James R. Scott defeats Taliesin Evans in the GOP primary election for the office of prosecuting attorney.



JUNE 5, 1990



Sgt. Roger L. Whaley Jr., son of Roger L. and Sandra K. Whaley, Cambridge, has been decorated with the Army Commendation Medal in West Germany. He is a 1984 graduate of Cambridge High School.



JUNE 5, 2000



Mike Humphrey has been appointed Community Outreach Education coordinator for Guernsey County. Humphrey will take the place of Karen Wiggins, who took a position as a social worker for Cambridge City Schools.