Everyone has their opinions about birthdays. Some look forward to their next one and then there are some individuals that dread their next birthday for various reasons. I myself am no stranger to birthdays having celebrated 79 (sic) of them with the last one occurring just a couple of months ago on April 23.



Young children are excited about their upcoming birthdays because of the many presents they expect to receive and the special cakes that they ordered. My youngest granddaughter was so excited on her 13th birthday because she had ordered a Unicorn birthday cake. Others can’t wait until they are 16 and get their driver’s license (unfortunately for them the new law in Ohio is now 16 1/2).



Then there are those that can’t wait until they are 18 and out of school and sadly some can’t wait until they are 21 and can legally drink alcoholic beverages.



Then there are some that time is passing much too fast and fears enter their minds. I know that my wife confessed to me that she was devastated when she turned 40. Then there are others that always look forward to their next birthday saying it’s much better to wake up above ground rather than under it.



Some look forward to getting a mailbox full of cards wishing them a happy birthday with some being funny, some religious, and then some very special from family members or lovers. Then there are those that are on social media and get a multitude of well wishes. Small children on the other hand could care less about receiving a birthday card especially if it doesn’t contain any money.



I for one think I’ll start a new trend on my birthday. Instead of expecting well wishes, I think I’ll practice the old Hawaiian Ho’oponopono philosophy (which claims that these 10 words are most powerful) by saying ... I love you, I’m sorry, please forgive me, thank you. Maybe there’s some truth in saying these words (audibly or silently) 10 times daily; maybe it would literally change the world. The Bible tells us similarly that these very same words need to be said from one to another.



I also think I’ll start another birthday tradition; that being rather than receiving gifts as the birthday boy, I’m going to give gifts to the ones I truly love. Doesn’t the Bible say somewhere "that it’s better to give than receive."



Bob Fettes is a semi-retired Cambridge businessman and columnist for The Sunday Jeffersonian. He can be reached at nancopiz@yahoo.com