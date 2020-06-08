100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Jacob Shaffer, 92, one of the oldest residents of Alliance, died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. C.P. Watson in the 500 block of South Street. He was said to be the oldest member of the Order of Odd Fellows in the state and one of the oldest in the country. He was credited with building the first business block on Main Street and was one of the first store keepers when the railroad was built here. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Shaffer, he married Emiline Stanley in March 1843 and the couple had six children — Mrs. C.P. Watson, Mrs. Frilla Johnson, C.C. Shaffer and H.K. Shaffer, all of Alliance; Mrs. W.M. Moffett of Kalamazoo, Michigan; and A.T. Shaffer, of Jacksonville, North Carolina. Two sisters — Mrs. Joshua Wood and Mrs. Sophia Youngblood, both of Alliance, also survived. His wife had died in 1916. A lifelong resident of the area, he had engaged in several business ventures and was one of the organizers of the first fire department of Alliance when it was a village. The department was composed of two hose companies, including one called "Shaffer" and the other being called "Beardsley." He was also a former city council member.



— Three persons charged with selling intoxicating liquor were fined $100 and costs, including Pater and Katie Steufel as well as Nick Radu after the booze was found in the 1300 block of East Cambridge. About two gallons of raisin jack were confiscated, but while the jug was being taken into the witness room of the court in city hall, a large part of the liquor was spilled and evidence spread over the floor. One smell convinced the court that alcohol was prevalent and a conviction was obtained.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Joseph Quinlan, football and basketball coach at State Street Junior High, was elected as the fourth president of the Alliance Lions Club. Quinlan, a charter member with a perfect attendance record, succeeded T. William Kell, an insurance agent.



— Robert L. Stoffer, graduating senior at Alliance High, was recognized at commencement exercises as winner of the American Legion Award, the Bausch-Lomb Science Award and a special $100 award given by the Auxiliary to the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Meanwhile, Kathryn Gottshall was proclaimed as the outstanding senior girl, receiving the American Legion Award.



— Alliance’s William F. McCutcheon was awarded a commission of first lieutenant at Camp Wolters, Texas.



— Alliance’s Arthur G. Sacco, shipfitter second class aboard an LST in the Pacific, was being credited with helping to save the life of a seriously ill shipmate by improvising an emergency oxygen mask using tanks used for welding and a rescue breathing apparatus normally used by men entering smoke-filled compartments. The mask kept the patient alive for more than 20 hours until the ship reached port where he was taken to a hospital.



— After spending 16 months in four different Nazi prison camps, Sebring’s Staff Sgt. Robert E. Scalley was home on a 60-day furlough. He was on his seventh mission as a gunner aboard a Flying Fortress when he went missing Dec. 30, 1943.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Grace Elaine Bird, a 21-year-old Mount Union junior from Cabot, Pennsylvania, studying to be a music teacher, was crowned Miss Northeastern Ohio, earning a spot in the Miss Ohio pageant. She became the third Mount Union student (one through succession) in a row to win the title, following Marcy Callahan (1968), a first runner-up who took the crown when Louisville’s Leslyn Hiple was crowned Miss Ohio, and Pat Hanna (1969). Alliance was to also be represented in the Miss Ohio pageant by city resident Donna Stevenson, a Miami University student who was named Miss Miami earlier in the year.



— Malvern’s scenic park located on Route 183 was the site of a ceremony for the dedication of a Sandy and Beaver Canal historical stone marker that was erected along the tow path. Construction of the canal started in 1833 and was completed in 1845, beginning in Glasgow on the Ohio River in Columbiana County and ran through the northwest section of Carroll County to Bolivar on the Ohio Canal in Tuscarawas County. The middle division of the canal in Malvern was in continuous use until 1853. The canal boat "Malverne," whose captain and owner was Isaac Hardesty of Malvern, was built in Kensington.