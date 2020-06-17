Wednesday

JUNE 17, 1959

Don Hyde is named in charge of the city summertime basketball program at City Park.

JUNE 17, 1969

In Midget League baseball action, Kennedy's Bakery defeats IBEW, 9-8. Winning pitcher is Jim Bates. Losing pitcher is Brad Gidcumb.

JUNE 17, 1979

Doug Ault and Charles Kenworthy are presented Eagle Scout badges.

JUNE 17, 1989

Gerry (Skip) and Ann Wetherell of Cambridge, announce the birth of a 8-pound, 5-ounce son, Kirk Mikel on June 2. He has a sister, Whitney Ann.

JUNE 17, 1999

Veena Tripathi, a sophomore at Cambridge High School, recently attended the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership seminar at Denison University. While there, Veena was selected for her leadership skills to represent Southeastern Ohio at the World Leadership Conference in Philadelphia.