Ramona Ann Byers, 83, of Barnesville, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 3, 1936, in Batesville, Ohio to the late Sylvan and Adda (Phillips) Montgomery.



Ramona was a 1954 graduate of Barnesville High School. She was a Methodist by Faith and attended the Sewellsville United Methodist Church. She was also a lifetime member of the Gay 90's Museum in Barnesville.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Ian Pearce and a sister, Evelyn Irene Montgomery.



Ramona is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald Byers, whom she married on January 8, 1955; four children, Laura (Pat Green) Storey, Vincent (Linda Boyd) Byers, Julie (Doug) Ruzicska, and Donald (Lori) Byers; four grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.



In following with the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a memorial visitation on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2pm until 4pm at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 North Chestnut Street, Barnesville, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ramona's memory to the Belmont County Historical Society (Gay 90's Museum) P.O. Box 434, Barnesville, Ohio 43713 or Valley Hospice, 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, Ohio.