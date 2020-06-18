It finally feels like summer is here and what better way to shake off those quarantine blues than to get out and explore. I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities and festivals right here on a weekly basis. From local music and shows, to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to double check all activities, as cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic can still occur. At the time of writing, all events listed have not been cancelled. Virtual activities and events listed are for the week of June 21-27.



June 21



Veno Xavier Acoustic Show. If dad doesn’t feel like grilling on Father’s Day, take him out for barbecue and music. Members of the band Seven Circle Sunrise, Veno Xavier and Josh Gerber will be performing at Hog Heaven in New Philadelphia. Enjoy a variety of genres, namely classic rock, country and grunge. The duo is scheduled to perform from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. While there, grab a rack of ribs, which my parents swear are the best around. For more information, call 330-308-8040. Hog Heaven of New Philadelphia, 1290 W. High Ave., New Philadelphia.



June 23



Home Safari Facebook Live Event. When you don’t feel like traveling but still need your ‘zoo’ fix, let the zoo come to you! Every Tuesday and Thursday at 3 p.m., the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will be hosting a Facebook live event featuring one of their animals along with an at-home activity. If you’ve missed any so far, past videos can be found on their Facebook page. It’s a great way to connect with the zoo and learn about all they have to offer without leaving your home. To see more, check out https://www.facebook.com/cincinnatizoo/live.



June 26



Jason Treuman. Come out to Raven’s Glenn Winery and enjoy the musical stylings of musician Jason Treuman. Playing covers spanning over six decades, this soulful guitarist will surely have you tapping your toes. Be sure to enjoy some of the locally made wine and delicious food available. Show is scheduled from 6 - 8 p.m. For more information, call 740-545-1000. Raven’s Glenn Winery & Restaurant, 56183 Co. Road 143 West, Lafayette.



June 27



Byesville Firemen’s Festival and Fireworks. It’s going to be a day packed with fun and activities for the whole family. There will be a 5k/Run-Walk, car show, a parade, water battle and musical acts. Performing throughout the day are Hayley Watson, Jessica Ingram, Tracy Lingafelter, Bo & Co Music, Wild Heart and Rattle Box. Concessions will be on site, provided by Smokin’ Z’s BBQ and Eve’s Daiquiris. For the kids there will be a touch-a-truck, dunk tank and bounce house. Craft vendors are also scheduled to be on site to help you find that one of a kind gift. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display. Social distancing measures are recommended. For more information, visit the Byesville Volunteer Fire Departments’ Facebook page. Events are scheduled to run from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. at the Byesville Village Park.



Matt Frampton. Sometimes all you need to clear your head is a night out with some killer tunes. If that’s what you’re looking for, head out to see Matt Frampton perform. With an extremely diverse catalog of music, ranging from covers to originals, Frampton is sure to please. The Zanesville native has performed at many local establishments and also spent time performing in New York City. Show is scheduled from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at The Barn-Zanesville, 1947 Linden Ave., Zanesville.



Interested in having your event listed or know about something you’d like us to share? Email us at: whatsthebuzzdailyjeff@gmail.com at least two weeks in advance of the event.