Tomorrow is Father’s Day. The United States celebration of Father’s Day began in 1910 due to the efforts of Mrs. Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington. However, the official national recognition of Father’s Day would be 62 years in the making.



The first observance of Father's Day was held June 19, 1910 in Spokane, Washington. Mrs. Dodd, after listening to a church sermon in 1909 at Spokane’s Central Methodist Episcopal Church, about the newly recognized Mother's Day, felt fatherhood needed recognition as well. She wanted to honor fathers like her own father, William Smart, a Civil War veteran who raised his family of six children after his wife died in childbirth with their sixth child.



Members of the Spokane YMCA supported Mrs. Dodd’s efforts by going to church wearing roses. A red rose to honor a living father; a white rose to honor a deceased one.



Father’s Day was not met with the enthusiasm of Mother’s Day. Although a bill for recognition of the holiday was introduced in Congress in 1913 and President Woodrow Wilson went to Spokane in 1916 to speak in a Father’s Day celebration, Congress resisted proclaiming a national Father’s Day.



However, in 1966 President Lyndon Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honoring fathers and designating the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. It became a permanent national holiday when President Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1972.



Today I would like to share a few thoughts about fathers. The basics of fathering have changed over the years. Fathers no longer teach their sons the family trade – from farming to law – others now train our youth for their careers. But a father is still important in a child’s life.



I’d like to honor the fathers who went off to war – World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, Afghanistan, Iraq – to try to ensure their children could grow up in a safer world.



I’d like to honor the fathers who stayed when things got tough — when their child was terminally or chronically ill, born handicapped or seriously injured. I wish peace and acceptance for you.



I’d like to honor the stepfathers who took on parenting someone else’s child. Fathering is a tough job. Kudos for loving that child.



I’d like to honor single fathers who learned to braid hair, play Barbie’s, coached a team, was a Scoutmaster. Parenting always takes a lot of time, effort and energy. Bless you for sticking with it.



I’d like to honor the foster fathers who take unknown children into their homes and care for their physical, emotional, educational and medical needs. They may make the difference not only for the child they foster, but for that child’s child.



I’d like to honor the adoptive fathers who take in older, traumatized children. Traumatized children are often damaged in hidden places. The example and influence of a loving father figure cannot be measured.



I’d like to honor the adoptive fathers who take an infant without knowing what the future will bring. The future may be smooth or fraught with problems – from the physical to the emotional. These fathers focus on the love for a child.



I’d like to honor the grandfathers raising their grandchildren. Their retirement plans are now on hold and they return to daily parenting. That’s what fathers do.



Take time today to thank the fathers in your life. Thank them not just today, but often.



To all fathers everywhere, but especially to Ken, and Kenneth — Happy Father’s Day.



Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com