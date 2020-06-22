LOUDONVILLE — Earlier this year, after the retirement of her predecessor, Peggy Scott, Phyllis Morris became manager of The Store, a function of the Loudonville Church Women (LCW) that provides clothing and other items for families who live in the Loudonville-Perrysville School District.



"When I heard that Peggy, who I befriended as a member of the Loudonville Church of the Nazarene, was retiring, I told her I would volunteer to help in any way I could," Morris said. "She told Susie Piskur, president of the Loudonville Church Women, of my interest, they talked, and the next thing I knew they asked me to be manager."



"We were thrilled that Phyllis showed an interest," Piskur said. "She has the attributes necessary to do a good job in all phases of the operation."



Her job as The Store manager is to be in charge of its running, including working with volunteers and serving as the liaison between the Church of the Nazarene, in whose church facility The Store is operated, and the Loudonville Church Women. She currently has a team of approximately eight volunteers.



According to Piskur, the Church Women interviewed several people for the position, and Morris’s strengths, including being able to delegate responsibilities, help people, organize things and communicate with others, were what attracted the organization to her.



"And this job is fun," Morris added, "except for Covid-19."



About a month after she started, The Store, like many other businesses, was forced to shut down.



"According to our policies, if the schools close, we close," Morris said, "so we closed down as soon as the school closed in March."



Piskur explained further: "We checked with other local helping agencies, like the Community Help Mission and Helping Hand and they too were closing.



"We knew we couldn’t reopen The Store until we could follow CDC, state and local guidelines," Piskur added. "We also wanted to ensure that our volunteers, and our guests, were safe. We received guidance from a similar organization in Ashland, Paid in Full, which was opening."



The Store resumed taking donations on May 18, two months after its March 17 closing.



"We have a no-contact delivery system," Morris said. "We set carts out front, and require donors to place their donations on the carts in sealed trash bags."We then bring the goods in and place them in a quarantine room for three days before they are sorted and displayed," she continued.



Then Morris and Diana Middleton, assistant manager at The Store, came up with a plan to reopen for our guests. Their plan required them to make appointments on Tuesdays between noon and 3 p.m., with only one person per family permitted on the premises. Masks are required and provided, and guests must be in good health.



Before reopening, Morris, Middleton and Piskur were involved in a number of phone conversations with Health Department staff at the county and state level and met each other often given social distancing. The Store officially reopened on June 9, with eight people coming in the first day.



"At this point, we limit 10 people in the facility at a time, and this includes guests and volunteers" Morris said. "We have four guests per hour as we have four rooms and guests can maintain social distance."



Morris (maiden name Trapp) grew up in the Lakeville-Loudonville area, moving from Lakeville to Loudonville when she was in the eighth grade and graduating from Loudonville High School in 1970.



She then served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, mostly as an orders administrator at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas.



Out of the Air Force, she worked long term at two insurance companies in Columbus, first Guardian Life and later Northwestern Mutual, spending most of the time involved in new business processing and administration. Then she went to work at Chase Bank (J.P. Morgan), retiring six years ago.



At that point, she returned to Loudonville and worked about two years at Stake’s IGA.



Her first exposure to The Store was through her friend Scott at the Church of the Nazarene, with Scott getting her involved in volunteering at Loudonvlle Church Women's major effort each year, the Loudonville Day of Sharing.



Both Morris and Piskur emphasized how much they appreciate the support of several area nonprofits through the grants they have given The Store.



For instance, recently they received $5,000 from the Ashland County Community Foundation and The United Way of Ashland County through the Covid-19 Relief Grant.



"Through this grant, we can give families cash gift cards from either Family Dollar or Dollar General to buy health-related items," Piskur said. Cards are limited to $20 per family per month.



"We have also purchased safety signs, required by the state as part of the Covid-19 restrictions, from both Truax Printing and Henley Printing," she added.



The Ashland Samaritan Foundation gave The Store a no-touch thermometer.



Other grants Loudonville Church Women received including $6,500 from the Mohican Area Community Fund; $1,000 from the Ashland County Community Foundation’s Impact Youth Grant; $1,000 from the Hugo and Mabel Young Foundation; and a $6,600 grant approved for 2021 from the Community Fund. The organization needs approximately $21,000 a year in order to offer The Store’s Back to School Open House and Day of Sharing to the community.



Grants sought include the Ashland County Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund Grant, $4,000 requested; and $3,000 requested from the Samaritan Hospital Foundation.



Morris expressed thanks to the Church of the Nazarene, "which has housed The Store for 20 years now, and receives from us only a small monthly donation. Because of this church’s generosity, we are able to serve our community. Everything we do we do in conjunction with our local schools, churches and community organizations."