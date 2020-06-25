Lake Fork was the setting for my Christmas poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas Revisited." It debuted in this column six months ago.



The poem — in part — went something like this:



The moon lit the river a mile upstream,



And revealed a glimpse of an unlikely scene;



What I saw then, gave me a start —



’Twas a miniature sleigh pulled by eight thrashing carp!



With a gaunt little driver who looked kind of sick,



Was this just a nightmare, or was it St. Nick?



I dove into my tent and crouched low to the ground,



Past Joe’s hammock St. Nicholas came with a bound …



The poem was inspired by many joyful evenings spent camping with friends along Lake Fork of the Mohican River. There might have been some liquid inspiration involved as well.



On my most recent canoe trip, I opted to spend the first night at Toodik Family Campgrounds. I prefer wild camping but sometimes it’s hard to resist the creature comforts of a campground and the hospitality of its hosts. After a long day on the river — which included a demanding portage — it was nice to settle down at a place with an easy landing, mowed grass, picnic tables, and flush toilets.



There’s another advantage to using a campground the first night of a canoe trip; you can set up a base camp there. That allows you to run an empty boat on the first leg of the trip. That really helps when you’re paddling in the headwaters of a stream where you’ll be carrying around logjams.



It’s also nice to have a tent set up and your bedroll ready when you get off the river. Especially if you arrive early enough to catch a quick nap before dinner.



When setting up a base camp, I sometimes pack a small bag of ready-to-light charcoal. That way I’m not spending a lot of time building a fire and waiting for it to burn down so I can cook supper.



Another advantage of this scenario is you can bring firewood from home. Firewood can be scarce at public and private campgrounds, especially as the summer wears on. For my latest trip, I packed about a dozen pieces of seasoned, split firewood — mostly cherry. It made for a pleasant fire that lasted long enough to allow me to nurse a few beers and savor a quiet evening before settling in for a long summer’s nap.



After a glorious day on Lake Fork, I lay in my tent, eyes closed, listening for the sound of St. Nicholas and his eight thrashing carp.



You can revisit "A Visit from St. Nicholas Revisited" on my blog at https://irvoslin.wordpress.com/2019/12/23/a-visit-from-st-nicholas-revisited/.