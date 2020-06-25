JUNE 25, 1960



The Eisenman & Elliot Construction Co. from Columbus began moving in equipment in anticipation of beginning work on the first phase of the Salt Fork Reservoir.



JUNE 25, 1970



Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Boy Scout camp were held on the recently purchased 450 acre site near Senecaville.



JUNE 25, 1980



Federal and local lawmen combed the countryside in the Seneca Lake region in search of the bandit who kidnapped a teller and made off with an undetermined amount of cash from the Senecaville branch of BancOhio National Bank.



JUNE 25, 1990



Manpower Temporary Services' 1,600 offices around the world are serving as contest locations for the "World Invitational Type-off," the search for the world's fastest and most accurate keyboardist on a personal computer.



JUNE 25, 2000



Barbara Wourms was recently welcomed to the staff of the Zanesville Branch of Ohio University as coordinator of professional development.