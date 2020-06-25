NEW CONCORD — Both the John & Annie Glenn Museum in New Concord and the National Road & Zane Grey Museum in Norwich are preparing to open on July 8. The Museum Association of East Muskingum, the local organization which operates the museums, is working with Ohio History Connection, owners of the museums, on a reopening plan. Proper protocols will be in place including social distancing, frequent hand washing and extra cleaning of touched surfaces.



The museums will also require all staff members, volunteers and visitors to wear masks. The number of visitors allowed at one time will be limited to 30 at the National Road & Zane Grey Museum with a one-way traffic pattern. At the John & Annie Glenn Museum, visitors will be limited to three groups; one group per floor. A group is limited to those who traveled to the museum in the same vehicle.



Hours of operation for both sites will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first hour each day will be for high-risk, vulnerable populations.



Admission to each facility is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and $3 for students. A combined ticket, the "Step into Yesteryear" pass, to visit both facilities is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students.



For more information on either museum, call 740-826-3305.