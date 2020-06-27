BERLIN TWP. — A three-year battle with cancer took its toll on Ashadee Miller, but the Holmes County transplant has not lost her spirit or her will to fight.



A recent cancer-free report from her doctors has renewed Miller’s energy to engage in another battle — one against racism.



Miller has been an integral part of a grassroots organization called The Neighborhood, providing a voice against racism for those who have been silenced. The deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Aubery have brought to light institutional racism in America and given Miller’s group a louder voice.



Miller, a Black woman, grew up in Brooklyn, New York. She married Morgan Miller, a white man from Holmes County who makes his living as an airline pilot. The couple lived in New Philadelphia when they married in 2005, moved to New York so he could finish his aviation training, and made their home in Berlin about five years ago.



In August 2017, Miller went to Canton and Akron to hear from African Americans who spoke on a panel, sharing their thoughts about policing and racial biases in their communities. She wanted to bring something similar to Holmes County.



With the help of several people who organized the events in Akron, Miller was able to put a conference together in Holmes County in April 2018 at the Gardens at Homestead in Mount Hope.



"It was incredible, but the buzz was after, as people sat around talking about race, and no one was offended or hurt," Miller said. "There were so many different cultures and races represented, and I always wanted the event to feel like a neighborhood, where anybody can come. And we saw that clearly in the first Neighborhood meeting."



The pushback Miller did get came from people who said racism doesn’t exist in Holmes County. Many people were hesitant to share because they were afraid of retribution, she said.



"We can have difficult conversations without it turning into an argument. We can honor each other and respect opinions," she said. "To me, that’s priceless."



Her story



Miller needed six surgeries between 2018 and ‘19, causing her to put her activist life on hold as she battled cancer. Two months ago, she learned her cancer is gone.



"When I started The Neighborhood things back up, the killing of George Floyd happened, and that brings us to the vigil we just did, where things just blew up in the social justice world," Miller said.



Miller had to find a way to connect with a community where some see incidents of racial disparity as something that happens in far-away places or larger cities. She shared an experience that happened shortly after she got married in 2005.



"My heart is hurting and for weeks now, I didn’t know what to say or how," Miller wrote in a Facebook post. "Just in case you don’t think racism and prejudices are happening in our local conservative Christian communities...



"We saw the police lights behind us and I froze. I was newly married and just moved to Ohio," Miller’s story began.



She told how her young brothers and a sister were visiting from New York City. They were heading to the Walmart in New Philadelphia when they were stopped by police.



"My husband Morgan had never had a negative experience with the police. He seemed so calm and so naïve," she wrote. "I didn’t say a word but my siblings and I held our breaths, and made sure our hands were visible as we pulled over.



"The officer stepped up to the car. He took a quick glance over my husband and then craned his neck to see the rest of us.



‘Where are you going? Where are you from?,’ he asked.



‘Going to Walmart, sir and I’m from just down the road,’ Morgan said.



He didn’t seem to care about Morgan’s answer, and kept his eyes locked on the rest of us."



Ashadee Miller’s 11-year-old brother was asked his Social Security number, Miller recalled, as was everyone in the car except for her husband.



Miller and her family did not have the numbers memorized and were unable to answer.



Her husband was then frisked and repeatedly asked about the passengers in his car.



"By now there were three police cars surrounding our vehicle," Miller wrote. "I could feel my palms sweaty and my body shaking, not just with fear but with anger.



‘Smile. Don’t show any anger. Be calm. Just stay alive. Please stay alive’," Ashadee Miller shared her thoughts. "They interrogated my husband for about 20 minutes while they kept coming back to look at us and see if we had ID on us. We didn’t. We were just going to Walmart and weren’t driving."



Morgan Miller asked why they were pulled over and the officer said they had a license plate light out.



As they drove away, "I wanted to cry," she said. "Or scream. This wasn’t my first rodeo like this."



While Morgan Miller worried about getting the light fixed, Ashadee Miller knew her family was not pulled over because of a broken light, but it was difficult to help her husband understand what had happened.



It wasn’t until they stopped in the Walmart parking lot and Morgan Miller looked at the back of his car that he understood.



"I can’t even explain the look on his face when he came back into the car, sat down, closed the door, looked over at me with turmoil etched in his face, and said, ‘The license light is on’."



The Neighborhood group’s mission is to keep the conversation about race going until people acknowledge social injustices and racial disparities and work toward change. The organization is looking for hosts for Neighborhood circle meetings.



The next Neighborhood event is scheduled for July 17 and 18 at the Berlin Community Center (the former Berlin Library) on Elm Street. For more information, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HCtheneighborhood.