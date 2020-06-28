Homeowners in need of cash may find it tougher to get a home-equity line of credit.



Banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. have temporarily stopped taking applications for home equity lines because of the uncertain economic climate.



Other banks, meanwhile, have frozen or cut lines of credit; increased credit standards; limited applications to existing customers; or shifted more emphasis to mortgage lending instead of home equity lines.



The banks are retreating just as more Americans may need to tap their home equity for cash.



"All of this is risk management at a time when unemployment has soared and the future path of the economy is uncertain," said Greg McBride, Bankrate.com’s chief financial analyst.



Banks took similar steps during the Great Recession more than a decade ago.



The coronavirus has sent the economy into a tailspin. Unemployment has skyrocketed in Ohio and the U.S.



Banks don’t want to be on the hook should credit lines be drawn down and not repaid, McBride said.



In a statement on its decision to halt new home equity lines, Chase said: "Due to the economic uncertainty, we are making temporary changes that will allow us to more closely focus on serving our existing customers."



Homeowners looking to take some money out of their home, whether a cash-out refinance or a home equity line, should shop around if they’re hitting roadblocks, McBride said.



Banks with large central Ohio footprints, including Huntington Bancshares, Fifth Third and PNC Bank, say they’re continuing to offer home equity lines.



Newark-based Park National Bank said home equity lines continue to be a steady line of business.



"We’ve found in times like this it has so much usefulness and benefit for so many different families," the bank said in an email.



For many families, a home equity line is the best avenue to finance everything from a swimming pool to a recreational vehicle, the bank said.



Right now, a cash-out refinancing may be the best way to tap that equity, especially with interest rates so low, McBride said.



Refinance loans accounted for 55.7% of the 1.92 million home loans made in the first three months of 2020, according to real estate service Attom Data Solutions. Refinance mortgages during the first three months of 2020 were up 87% from the same quarter of 2019.



In the Columbus area, refinances made up 52% of home loans in the first quarter. The 7,669 refinancings during the first quarter of the year were more than twice what they were a year ago.



Purchases made up about a third of the total while the rest were home equity lines of credit, according to the report.



Interest in such loans comes at a time when many other families are worried about being able to make mortgage payments.



As of June 14, 8.48% of home loans — 4.2 million loans — were in forbearance, according to the most recent Mortgage Bankers Association report. Forbearance is a temporary postponement of mortgage payments.



Many banks have offered forbearance programs to help out consumers that have been hurt by the pandemic.



A recent Bankrate.com survey found most consumers with mortgages and auto loans fear they’ll miss payments in the next three months. Yet 60% of those anxious borrowers have not reached out to their lenders to seek payment relief, the survey found.



Worried households should be reaching out to their bank, McBride said.



"Payment relief is available for borrowers," he said. "But you have to raise your hand and ask for it."