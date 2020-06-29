WOOSTER — Mark Davenport spent almost 40 years helping to build a strong congregation at West Hill Baptist Church. He’ll strive to do the same at his new job, serving and supporting churches going through a transition.



Davenport, 64, led his final service Sunday at the Wooster church, 2241 Mechanicsburg Road. In a few months, he and his wife, Robin, will move to their temporary new home to begin his next chapter with Interim Pastor Ministries, a missional network of interim pastors who serve churches in pastoral transition.



The couple will travel across the Eastern United States to help churches that have lost their pastors. Davenport will lead a five-step process, serving as an interim pastor until the final step when a search committee is formed to hire a new full-time replacement.



"We found this and thought, ‘We’re custom made for that thing,’" he said.



The new mission will allow Davenport and his wife to visit their two sons more often. Both followed in their father’s footsteps and went into the ministry. His oldest, Travis, is in Grove City, Pa. at Covenant Church, and son Cody is in Sarasota, Fla. at Bedrock Church.



Davenport grew up in Akron. He sang in the choir alongside his wife; however, the two didn’t run in the same social circles until he decided to rededicate his life to God during his senior year of high school. After graduation, the pair sang in a quartet and traveled singing and recording gospel music.



After a few years on the road, Davenport said the Lord spoke to him about getting back into the church and Dan Wingate, former senior pastor of West Hill Baptist, asked him to join the church after Davenport and his wife had performed there. During his first stay, the congregation grew from 250 to 700. They also built a new sanctuary.



Davenport then left Wooster to join First Baptist Church in Waldoboro, Maine. He served there for five years until Wingate drew him back to West Hill Baptist to serve as the co-pastor.



Back home



Upon his return, Davenport started several ministries, including 12-step programs and marriage and family counseling. He became involved in the Wayne County Opiate Task Force and started a food bank at the church.



"I got involved with the community quite a bit. We’re pretty well known with all the human resource people in town," he said.



He helped many people through difficult times, allowing some of them to sleep on his couch or come over to watch Monday Night Football. Davenport credits his wife of 41 years for being a big part of his family ministry and counseling.



"You can’t do it without a tremendous wife who has great understanding, patience," Davenport said. "It’s been heartbreaking, satisfying, blessings and heartache dealing with people who are going through addiction and loss."



About three years ago, when Wingate left West Hill Baptist, Davenport knew he didn’t want to take the church. He had recently earned his doctorate in counseling, taking a special interest in addiction, and he wanted to stay involved in benevolence programs.



"I don’t want to be in the office doing administration and studying. I still want to be involved in the stuff I like to do," he said, which included mission work. "I’ve been to Ecuador, Scotland, England, Guatemala, Mexico. I didn’t want to stop that. My wife and I both enjoyed that."



Instead, Davenport turned over his popular married couples class to Executive Pastor Cedric Beckles and helped usher in former student Pastor Zach Swift to become the church’s senior pastor in 2018.



"Pastor Mark and Robin have both made a profound impact on my wife Brittany and I. They have modeled pastors’ hearts for people, and they have a marriage worth imitating," Swift said in an email. "Their investment in our church and community will be felt for years to come, and we are thankful for their example."



Fingerprints



Davenport’s tenure ends on a strange note due to the coronavirus pandemic. The church transitioned to online services for seven weeks before slowly welcoming back the congregation over the last month and a half.



The local cable channel already aired its taped services each week. The church started streaming the morning service while the church was closed. A large sanctuary and secondary seating areas made it easy to socially distance once the church reopened.



Davenport still worries about the addicts who were having success in their recovery but fell again due to their time in isolation. Many were left alone without the encouragement of counseling or their peers.



He also worries some of the elderly population may never return.



"Older folks are scared to come out. No doubt some will never come back," he said.



Despite the recent setbacks, Davenport has seen "families broken that have been fixed, come back together through the grace of God." He has seen addicts "restored to normalcy," and he’s seen hundreds "come to know the grace of God through Jesus Christ."



A few days before leaving, Davenport received a letter from a grateful parishioner.



"We can find your fingerprints all over West Hill, Wooster, and Wayne County, and no amount of cleaner can wash them away."



