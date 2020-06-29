Wooster Emblem Club



Wooster Emblem Club No. 374 met June 23 at Wooster Elks Lodge with a new member welcomed. Correspondence included notification from the Supreme Emblem Club that Katie Himes has been granted a $1,000 scholarship and that Maizy Joye has received a $500 scholarship from the Ohio State Association of Emblem Clubs.



The club voted to award girls a $500 club scholarship and same awarded to Josephine Joye. Thanks were received from Holmes Wayne Honor Trip for the $800 donation and advising that the August 2020 trip has been postponed until the spring of 2021, from Triway Local Schools for the U.S. flag for the flagpole and the Elks for a monetary gift and new flag for their outdoor flagpole.



Americanism chairman Paulette Douglas presented a history of Flag Day and reported activities for June. Nine members met for lunch June 11 and then went to the Elks to clip coupons for overseas military bases. A total of 12,300 were sent to an overseas base in June. Americanism week activities included an ad on MCTV asking all to fly their flags on Flag Day, members attended the American Legion Flag Burning ceremony, decorated around the flagpole with small flags at St. Mary's Cemetery, presented a new flag to the Elks, a 4-by-6 U.S. flag to Congress Community Cemetery, six 5-by-8 flags to the city of Wooster for locations and observed Father' Day at Wooster Towers passing out 4-by-6 flags and providing lemonade and cookies.



Upcoming events include passing out of 4-by-6 flags on July 4th at the farmers market on the square and lunch on July 9 at East of Chicago with coupon clipping back at the Elks.



Community Service chairman reported the continuance of most programs as soon as the nursing homes and Salvation Army are open to visits. Members were asked to take non-perishable food and personal item donations to the August meeting that could be used for residents at OneEighty. Also a card or lettering campaign was suggested for residents at Wayne Manor, as the last four months have been extremely hard on them.The club approved $200 to People to People Back to School Project.



President Keri Merikle gave her annual report and thanked all of the officers and chairmen for their outstanding work during the past year. There being no meeting in July, the next club meeting will be Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.



Orrville Exchange Club



Exchange Club of Orrville members held a zoom meeting June 25 with 15 members signing in to hear Dr. Shruti Trehanh, medical director of research at Aultman Cancer Center of Excellence and her husband, Dr. Amvvaidya Trehanh, talk on Covid-19. They were introduced by Lynn Horner, program chairperson.



In their slide presentation, Dr. Shruti Trehanh said as of June 8, United States was ranked No. 1 with 2,336,615 confirmed cases. To date, 338 cases were reported in Wayne County with 52 deaths.



The virus can live on surfaces a number of hours such as cardboard, 24 hours; wood, two days; cloth, two days; and paper money, four days.



Those at high risk are: older age; people who have pre-existing lung issues; obesity; diabetes; heart disease; cancers; chronic kidney and liver disease.



Low risk are those who stay home alone; moderate risk: outdoor activities; and higher risk: large outdoor gatherings, indoor gatherings such as theaters. She encouraged members to continue staying 6 feet apart. Wear masks, wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Avoid touching eyes, mouth and nose.



In business, President Scott Gold announced Exchange Club’s next meeting will be Thursday, July 2 at Heller Pavilion in lower Orr Park with a boxed lunch to be served. New members Joe Routh and Tyson Berkey will be inducted as well as Exchange Club’s new officers. Serving as co-presidents will be Jim Clymer and Dean Sullivan.



Exchange Club board approved donations from flags to the police and fire departments and to the YMCA, Orrville Area Boys and Girls Club and Salvation Army.



Wooster-Wayne DAR



The Wooster-Wayne DAR Chapter recently held its June meeting via Zoom. The following were elected and installed for the 2020-2022 term: Regent Robbin Christman; Vice Regent Barb O’Loughlin; Recording Secretary Jolene Dyer; Corresponding Secretary Pat Beery; Treasurer Katy Wertz; Chaplain Tammy Hodge; Registrar Cheryl Abernathy; Historian Nancy Norton; Librarian and Parliamentarian Sue Gochnauer.



Special guest at the meeting was Ohio State Regent Kathy Dixon, who updated the chapter on OSDAR and NSDAR and the current COVID 19 situation. Regent Robbin Christman presented a slide show, "A Look Back," featuring chapter events from the past year. Due to the current COVID 19 situation, members voted to extend the deadline to the end of 2021 for the fundraising for the chapter memorial stone project for the Memorial Walkway at the Western Reserve National Cemetery. Anyone interested in DAR or visiting a meeting may call 330-669-2719.