This year Valley ATV, a Polaris and Can-Am Dealer located in the rural hill country between Loudonville and Danville, is celebrating its 26th year in business.



From its beginnings as a one-man operation in a pole barn on his family farm, Paul and Mary Lou Staats have overseen the growth of the dealership into the largest in Ohio and among the top 10% nationwide.



Valley ATV started selling Polaris equipment in 1994, and added Can-am in 2003. Polaris, based in Minnesota, and Can-am, in Quebec, Canada, are both manufacturers of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides.



"The industry has changed a great deal over the past 16 years," Mrs. Staats explained. "Polaris came out with their Rangers in 1999, giving the customer easier on and off capabilities and a dump bed to haul things, assisting owners in doing their jobs. Rangers can also easily haul up to six people.



"Then in 2008 Polaris added the Razor, a unit that provides a fun new ride and the ability to carry up to four people comfortably.



"In 2013 Polaris introduced the Brutus, a Ranger type side by side with a diesel engine designed primarily for commercial use--but also sold to homeowners. Owners have the option of a Brutus with PTO equipment. Also hot off the assembly line is the new Polaris Ace,



introduced in 2014, a single-passenger vehicle with a bucket seat, steering wheel, and roll cage."



Cam-am followed the side-by-side market in 2011 with the Commander," Mrs. Staats continued. "The Commander can carry two persons comfortably, and they followed it with release, in 2012, with the Maverick, a high-performance side-by-side.



"Both companies offer vehicles with 1,000cc engines and Turbo available. New for Can-am, in 2016, is the Defender, a UTV vehicle with bench seat, giving customers four models to choose from.



"The ATV market is still strong for both companies for trail riding as well as light utility work and plowing," Mrs. Staats said.



Valley ATV now has 15 employees and a two-story showroom, with most employees family and committed to providing a friendly, courteous shopping experience.



The staff includes six full time mechanics, three salesmen, two parts clerks and an office staff of four.



Mechanics are certified and can provide service for all makes and models of ATVs. The service area is being expanded, and the firm offers the commitment to provide parts to customers, both what they want and when they need it. Online orders of parts and accessories can be made at www.valleyatv.com



Valley ATV is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sunday, and will be closed on all major holidays, and take long weekends for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day, and will be closed the entire week between Christmas and New Year's.



Valley ATV is located on Jelloway Road in Scenic northern Knox County, north of Danville and south of Loudonville.