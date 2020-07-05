William and Donna Kibler of Edinburg are celebrating 60 years of marriage.



William Kibler and the former Donna Ebie were married July 2, 1960, at the Springfield Church of the Brethren.



They are the parents of Doug and Marcia Kibler of Edinburg; Michelle and Scott Besaw of Edinburg; Lisa and Kirk Lange of Edinburg; and Kevin and Holly Kibler of Edinburg.



They have nine grandchildren: Ryan Kibler, Megan (Sam) Podojil, Seth Besaw, Stephanie (Chris) Wyss, Kelley Lange, Alex Lange, Kyle Kibler, Sarah Kibler and Daniel Kibler; and one great-grandchild, Zoe Wyss.



William served in the US Army, was a mail carrier for the Rootstown Post Office, and a lifelong farmer. Donna graduated from Kent State University and was an elementary school teacher. She retired from Southeast Local Schools in 2001.



The couple’s children asked friends and family to participate in a card shower. They will also have a small family gathering to celebrate this wonderful milestone.



The couple have lived in Edinburg since 1963 where they established Kibler Farms. William, along with his two sons, continues the farming tradition and Donna is an avid gardener. Both enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchild. All of the couple's children reside near the family farm.