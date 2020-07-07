Main Street Ravenna is working on a study of the city’s downtown area to give the downtown district a "sense of place."



Julie McLain, executive director of Main Street Ravenna, said the Downtown Ravenna District Plan will enhance and build on the downtown and "expand a cohesive design" in the area, including the Portage County offices.



"The whole point of the project is to give Portage County a sense of place," she said. The government offices are included in the study area because they are a prominent part of the downtown.



The study area extends along Main Street, bordered by Sycamore Street to the west, Linden Street to the east, Highland Avenue to the north and Hazen Avenue to the south. The final plan will incorporate input from the Ravenna community.



The project is sponsored by Main Street Ravenna and led by Main Street Ravenna’s Design Committee, chaired by Todd Peetz of the Portage County Regional Planning Commission. Jason Kentner, a Ravenna High School alumnus, and his company, Implement Studio of Columbus, is performing the study. The group also is working with Reed Memorial Library on a phased landscape master plan incorporating outdoor space for library programs.



McLain said residents should be proud of their building stock, which is appropriate because Ravenna is the county seat.



"It truly is the crown jewel of Portage County, with all of its beautiful, luxurious buildings," she said.



Implement Studios of Columbus has launched a website as well as a Facebook page dedicated to the project. The Facebook page can be found at @RavennaDowntownDistrictPlan or the website is www.ravennadowntowndistrictplan.com.



"The Downtown District Project will result in a cohesive downtown district plan that will embrace the historic character of the downtown along with civic, retail, cultural and green spaces throughout the study area," McLain said. "It will include elements of landscaping, public art, bike paths, outdoor gathering spots and more."



McLain said a series of "Open Workshops" are planned for the community to participate to offer ideas and suggestions. Those events will be held at 260 W. Main Street in downtown Ravenna as well as at various small events held downtown throughout the summer and fall. She said people will be able to visit a table outside the former frame shop and view photos on display inside. A booth at the Ravenna Balloon A-Fair also is planned.



For more information regarding the Ravenna Downtown District Plan, contact McLain, executive director of Main Street Ravenna, or Peetz, executive director of the Portage County Regional Planning Commission, or check out the website at www.ravennadowntowndistrictplan.com or www.mainstreetravenna.org.