Hiram Christian Church will be co-creating worship services with Mantua Center Christian Church.



The service will begin on Sundays at 10 a.m. with the Zoom meeting opening up at 9:45 a.m. for gathering and fellowship. This will also allow access to a pre-recorded worship service that will be available on YouTube for anyone to stream and worship at their own pace, should Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. not be feasible for any reason.