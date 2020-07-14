100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Alliance Republicans reorganized the Alliance McKinley Club No. 1 and voted to go to Marion on July 22, taking along with it the city band and "every lady friend" to help boost the campaign of Warren G. Harding for president. The McKinley Club had been organized 37 years prior to help the presidential campaign of Canton resident William McKinley. F.E. Hunter was elected president, succeeding F.A. Hoiles, for the 1920 campaign. The club was to wear badges with Harding’s likeness bearing a welcome for the candidate "from McKinley’s neighbors." It was also announced that the club would dispense with the silk plug hat, black top coat and cane uniform for the 1920 campaign.



In a separate story, it was noted that John H. Morrison of the city market house was an intimate friend of Sen. Harding, and his father, Dr. Harding, whom he visited the prior week in Marion during the funeral of a Harding niece. Morrison and Harding were chums in school days and their friendship had always continued.



— Alliance’s Lorin E. Miller had invented a new photographic lamp that was demonstrated at a convention of photographers from Ohio, Michigan and Indiana. The white flame arc lamp was capable of developing a light qual to that of 37,000 candles. It gave a perfect white light that was equal to daylight for photographic purposes. Regulated by a rheostat controller, it was capable of producing degrees of light starting with late twilight or early dawn to the strength of the brightest sun at high noon. Known as the Miller-Rite lamp, Miller was increasing the manufacturing of the lamp and was expecting to devote his entire time to it.



— John B. Speidel, a native of Germany who lived in Hanoverton for more than 50 years where he was a successful farmer as well as a boot and shoe merchant, died at the age of 86. Under the administration of President Grover Cleveland, he also served as Hanoverton’s postmaster. He was married twice and had 13 children with his first wife, Catherine, who died in 1880, including Alliance residents Thomas Speidel and attorney E.P. Speidel.



— Chief of Police John M. Elliott walked into what was the former Klingler saloon at the corner of Ash Street and South Webb Avenue, which was being kept as a soft drink and light lunch establishment by George Manton, and witnessed a customer pour something out of a bottle. He saw the customer pay for his drink. Without stopping, Elliott went behind the counter, confiscated the bottle and arrested Manton, who had previously been arrested on a charge of selling intoxicating liquor.



— The building formerly occupied by Cooey & Wilker, a store on Main Street that was gutted by fire earlier in the year and had been an eyesore to the downtown area since, was being cleared of the debris, which had remained at the spot. The burned structure had been owned by L.J. Miller and was being leased to J.W. Frutkin, but the term of years was in disagreement. That had been cleared up and reconstruction of the building was set to begin. However, what exactly would occupy the building was not known as Cooey & Wilker was to reopen Sept. 1 in rooms occupied by the Valentine Book Store.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Fire caused by the explosion of an oil stove in the laundry area destroyed the two-story home of Norman McCloud, located a quarter-mile north of Limaville. The entire contents of the home were lost.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Alliance’s entrants in the 1970 Miss Ohio pageant — Donna Stevenson, 21, who was Miss Miami; and Grace Bird, 21, who was Miss Northeastern Ohio — arrived at Cedar Point for the event. Stevenson, an Alliance resident attended Miami University, while Bird, who was from Pennsylvania, was a senior at Mount Union.



— Jay Perkins, a resident of the first block of South Liberty Avenue who made his living by training, trotting and pacing horses at the Stark County Fairgrounds, was being touted as Alliance’s only combination horse trainer-racer. Originally from Lisbon, Perkins said he had been around horses since he went to work on a farm at age 9. He had resided in Alliance for 26 years as of 1970.