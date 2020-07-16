JULY 16, 1960



Mrs. Helen Dyer, manager of the Beverly Shop here, is honored by the store employees with a dinner at the Zane Trace Inn.



JULY 16, 1970



Dennis Forshey, a member of Boy Scout Troop 524, received his Eagle Scout award.



JULY 16, 1980



Rumors abound that a television crew from "Real People" will attend the Lilypad Festival in Walhonding.



JULY 16, 1990



Two weeks ago, Butch VanDyne and Tim Dolan caught six bass weighing 9.27-pounds to take top honors in Tuesday evening action at Seneca Lake.



JULY 16, 2000



The Cambridge Area Skate Association's long awaited skate park is becoming a reality. Within the next few weeks, the Cambridge City Parks Department will begin a project which has been in the planning stage for over a year.