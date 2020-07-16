Bob and Sally (Spires) Ahlers, Ashland are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.



The couple was married Aug. 6, 1960 at St. Mary of the Assumption in Lancaster.



They have four children Marge Ahlers of Ashland, Mark (Darleane) Ahlers of Dyer, IN, Robert Ahlers (William Silviera) of San Francisco, CA and Ann (Matt) Cole of Ashland. They have two grandchildren Sarah (Andrew) Goldsmith of New Albany, OH and Liz (Mark) Slabodnick of Durham, NC. They also have two great-grandchildren.



Bob attended Ohio State University and worked in retail and publishing sales for May Company, Little Brown and Company and he retired from Fujii Associates in 1999. Sally has degrees from St. Mary of the Springs (Ohio Dominican University), Akron University and Ashland University. She retired from Ashland City Schools as a reading teacher in 2000. They are active in their church St. Edwards Church, Welcome Wagon Gourmet Club and ACCESS Ashland.



To celebrate this milestone their children and grandchildren have invited extended family and friends to send cards, small family party distance-style outdoors planned for Aug. 8, and a larger celebration with all of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for a long weekend in Hocking Hills this fall.