LOUDONVILLE — "Coping Mentally During the Pandemic" was the topic title for the program given to the Rotary Club of Loudonville on Thursday, July 23 by Karen Lemaster, adult counselor for Ashland County's Appleseed Community Mental Health Center.



However, the program offered coping strategies that could be applied to any stressful situation.



"Make your bed after you get up in the morning," she commanded as she opened her presentation via the digital Zoom format. "This task gets your day started in an orderly, well-intentioned manner."



The coronavirus has definitely caused stress across society this year, but Lemaster noted that stress is not an entirely negative thing, and can lead to great moments of creativity.



"The great artist, Vincent Van Gough, produced his finest works of art during stressful times," she said. "Good things, great things can come out of them."



One way to deal with stress is to keep a journal to document your activities and your feelings as you work your way through stressful moments, she said.



"The pandemic is a historic, once-in-a-lifetime thing we are going through, so a journal might just be a valuable thing to keep," she said.



Also, possibly valuable in coping is to maintain social connections.



"Your friendships are an important way to keep in touch with the rest of the world," Lemaster said. "It is important to talk to at last one person, other than close family members, every day. If you have to do it by way of the internet, do it, and it will probably be good for you to learn internet skills as a way of keeping in touch. You can learn a lot through technology."



Along those lines, she mentioned that the Mental Health and Recovery Board has developed an app to help deal with stressful situations, and that there is a 24-hour help line for assistance, 419-289-6111.



"There are other positive ways to help in dealing with anxiety," Lemaster said. "One is to perform acts of kindness and generosity. Doing something nice improves our own self-esteem, and improves heart health.



"Also, showing gratitude, thanking people for something, has similar benefits."



Another tip was to limit media exposure. "It is OK to check the news, but by watching it all day it becomes no longer informative, and can be depressing. Also, if you are a person of faith, expressions of faith, including prayer, can give you comfort and reassurance. It is also helpful, when stressed or feeling anxious, to take deep breaths. This gets oxygen to your brain, and can relieve anxiety."



Another way to relieve anxiety, she added, "is to inventory your senses. Look about the room, and locate five things you can see, four you can hear, three you can touch, two you can smell, and one you can taste. It’s amazing what relief this exercise can bring."



She asked Rotary members if they were aware of other coping exercises. Mary Alice Perrone mentioned the U-Tube exercise, Che-Song, and Annie Kuttothara suggested Yoga breathing.



John Gwin mentioned the half-empty, half-full glass analogy, noting "everything in the glass is needed for living, the half filled with water and the other half with air."



John Stoops mentioned the companionship of pets as a great stress reliever. Perrone added another stress relieving exercise, "alphabetizing my spices in the cupboard."



Lemaster graduated from the Ashland Theological Seminary with a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, and has worked for Appleseed since 2016 as an adult counselor.



She also is a crisis pre-screener for UH Samaritan Medical Center and Ashland County Jail to determine risk of harm to self or others.



Lemaster is trained in trauma therapy using EMDR (eye-movement desensitization reprocessing) and narrative therapy. Once a month, she facilitates a grief counseling group for those who are grieving the loss of loved ones through suicide. She enjoys walking alongside those who are hurting to give them a glimpse of hope for the future.