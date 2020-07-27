LOUDONVILLE — Rapid and continual implementation of safety protocols has bred a success story for the Mohican Young Star Academy near Loudonville.



The facility, a residential treatment center for troubled teenaged boys, has had just one Covid-19 case among its residents. Resident population at the facility is over 80 boys at a time.



On March 12, when the coronavirus pandemic shutdown in Ohio began, "we were preparing to take a large group of boys to the Storyside Church in Bellville for a big event that weekend," said Olga Starr, owner and director of the Academy. "I was reading the news, and feeling more and more concerned. Cases were popping up all over Ohio, and since the Academy is contracted with over 60 counties, boys are sent to us from all over the state.



"An infectious outbreak in a residential facility like ours could spread like wildfire," Starr continued. "We called an emergency meeting of our directors and medical staff, and decided on an approach of assuming that the virus will be here any day and it will be worse than anyone expects."



After a two-hour discussion, a multi-step plan was created, Starr said.



"The trip to Storyside, to everyone’s disappointment, was cancelled. Instead, we developed responses to every stage of potential exposure, no cases, a single case, several cases or pandemic stage with a multitude of cases. That very same day, we became one of the first residential facilities in Ohio to close its campus to visitors and implement quarantine measures."



The plans were immediately beset with challenges. The plan required supplies, like hand sanitizer, disinfectant, personal protective equipment, but these were unavailable.



"It reminded me of growing up in my native Belarus, at the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union," Starr said. "The shelves in stores were empty.



"Fortunately, since our plan required sanitizing all frequently touched surfaces every two hours, we required a lot of Lysol, if you could find it in stores," she continued. "Fortunately, we had a lot of bleach in our kitchen, and our team was able to mix up our own disinfectant every morning. We also learned that home-made bleach solution loses its effectiveness by the next day. The state health department told us that."



Supplementing the sanitizing effort was the purchase of a case of rubbing alcohol, a gallon of aloe vera, and two-dozen dispenser bottles. "We started mixing our own hand sanitizer with a touch of lavender oil," Starr said.



Every resident youth and staff members were required to wear a mask, at first obtained through a local entrepreneur because they were unavailable through standard outlets. The Ashland County Health Department was very supportive and sent us some surgical masks, protective gowns and face shields.



"I was excited about face shields, hoping they would double the protection of the masks," Starr said. "Sadly, this idea didn’t work as planned, as the shields broke and literally popped of staff member’s faces. We ended up equipping our staff with safety goggles instead.



"Around that time, another facility sent us a boy whom they had just discharged. We quarantined him in a room with three other new intakes, as Covid-19 protocols required," Starr said. "A week after his arrival we received word that the youth had come from an outbreak with a number of staff and residents being tested positive for Covid-19.



"Within a day (which would have made it eight days since his arrival) the boy started running a fever," she continued. "His test came back positive."



The Academy was unable to acquire reliable Covid-19 tests, but the health department provided a few tests and the roommates of the affected boy were tested. Fortunately, all their tests came back negative, and the affected boy developed no complications and was symptom free within a few days.



"Due to our processes," Starr said, "the rest of our campus was never exposed to the virus. A potential outbreak was averted.



"We are not celebrating," Starr added. "We continue to work very hard to prevent any contamination. We have set up a separate unit with its own entrance, restrooms and showers for quarantined youth supervised by staff who are not in contact with the rest of the institution. This allows us to take in new residents, while other residential units have had to suspend their intake. We do daily temperature screenings for the entire population, and send home and get tested any staff who present symptoms like fever, cough or upset stomach. Our protocols have been reviewed by a number of health and licensing organizations and we have been praised for our quick and well-throughout pandemic response."



"We remain focused on our mission, to change youth’s lives," Starr said. "Our boys see their therapists and counselors, and during free time we try to take them out boating and hiking—any thing to keep them active while simultaneously social distancing."



Starr said the facility continues to strive to give back to the community.



"If there is anything we can do for our neighbors, including local organizations, churches, anything that can be done while staying six feet apart, we will be happy to help," Starr said.